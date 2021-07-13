Vasthy Mompoint to Bring BITS, GUMMIES, FOLK AND LOVE To Feinstein's/54 Below With Tituss Burgess, Lilli Cooper & More

Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom Movie , Spongebob Squarepants, Bold and The Beautiful) will make her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or How I Survived the Last Year of My Life) on Sunday, August 8th at 9:45pm. Join this two-time Legacy Robe winner for a night of folk music, bits, shots, and storytelling. Featuring music from Brandi Carlie, Layla McCalla, Roo Paines, First Aid Kit, and more! She sold out last year, so grab a ticket now to hear Vasthy and her band for a night you don't want to miss!

Vasthy's show will be Music Directed by The Prom's Meg Zervoulis and will be joined by a Cast and Band that includes Tituss Burgess ("The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," The Little Mermaid), Jerusha Cavos (The Prom), Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael Potts (The Prom, Book of Mormon), Liz Hagstedt (Sweeney Todd), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Angel Lin (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Mike Messer ("The Dirty Sock Funtime Band"), Erin Moore (Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed), Jen Noble (King Kong), Abby C. Smith (SpongeBob SquarePants), Ryan Brennan ("The Farthest from the Apple Tree"), Allan Washington (SpongeBob Squarepants), Claire Wellin (Once), Debbie Tjong (We're Gonna Die, The Wrong Man), and Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill).

For Tickets, Visit https://54below.com/events/vasthy-mompoint-2/. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the club. Doors Open at 9:00pm.