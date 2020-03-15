VIDEO: Jason Moran and Wife Alicia Hall Moran Perform 'Two Wings' at the Kennedy Center

American jazz pianist Jason Moran, who composed music for the films Selma and 13th, performed "Two Wings" with his wife, singer Alicia Hall Moran, live at the Kennedy Center.

The performance was part of Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration, filmed live on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Check out the video below!

Kennedy Center's Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran and mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran's deeply personal new concert experience examines the Great Migration-the major demographic shift following emancipation in which millions of African Americans left their homes in the South for the North, West, and beyond. These men and women brought their unique musical tastes and awareness with them, as well as new concepts of instrumental excellence with African American rhythms.





