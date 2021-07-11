VIDEO: Inside The Rehearsal Room For An Evening With Taylor Sorice at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will present An Evening With Taylor Sorice on Friday, July 16th at 9:45pm.

Taylor Sorice takes us on journey on the roles and songs that shaped her career into what it is today! You'll hear musical theatre classics from the shows that shaped her like Anastasia, Little Women, and South Pacific, and plenty of SORICE originals and pop covers - like this duet from Waitress with longtime friend Christopher Hlinka!

An Evening With Taylor Sorice is directed and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle. Special guests include Christopher Hlinka (Mamma Mia Nat'l Tour, Bradical and the Pink Socks) and Jaqueline Balducci.

An Evening With Taylor Sorice plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, July 16th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.