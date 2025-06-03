Tracie Thoms Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Tracie Thoms on June 6th & 7th, 2025 at 7p. Tracie Thoms, star of the film and Broadway production of Rent, the hit TV series, “9-1-1,” and more, returns to 54 Below!

Join in for an updated version of her sold-out 2017 show. Hear some of her favorite songs by beloved performers like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, John Legend, and Bonnie Raitt. Tracie will share her special stories and memories from a long and successful career in TV, film and on Broadway in these two exciting shows!

Featuring special guest: Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Rent, Flawless, La Cage Aux Folles)

Tracie Thoms plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6th & 7th, 2025 at 7p. The June 7th show will also be livestreamed. Cover charge is $57 (includes $7 in fees)-$68 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $95.50 (includes $10.50 in fees)-$112 (includes $12 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream is $29 (includes $4 in fees).

Tracie Thoms’s Broadway credits include Rent, the Tony-nominated revival of Falsettos, Stick Fly and Drowning Cow. She was recently a series regular opposite Octavia Spencer on Apple’s Truth Be Told and played a supporting role in the David Frankel film, Jerry and Marge Go Large for Paramount+. She's best known for her roles in Love for Netflix, UnREAL for Lifetime, Cold Case for CBS, Rent and The Devil Wears Prada. She currently recurs on 9-1-1 for ABC and before on Station 19, Queen Sugar for OWN, Lincoln Rhyme for NBC, The First for Hulu and Gone for WGN.

