Tony Danza to Return to Café Carlyle With SINATRA & STORIES

After opening the Café Carlyle season with a two-week sold-out debut run, Tony Danza is returning to Café Carlyle with his hit new show, “Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories,” running from December 10th through 14th, 2024.

In a reprise of his sold out hit show, Danza pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, while interweaving stories about their personal relationship and the impact Sinatra had on his life.

Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza brings his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra's timeless classics. The show blends Danza's captivating personal anecdotes with the unforgettable music of one of America's most iconic crooners. As the return run falls during the holidays, Danza will also work a few of his favorite Christmas songs into the act for this limited run.

The New York Times previously raved, “Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!” Broadway World highlighted his performance, stating, “His voice and showmanship is a welcome reminder of why the standards are just that—because they're timeless.” …“Danza is a magnetic performer, utterly mesmerizing to watch… Danza is kind of a Sinatra-like star himself: an old-school Italian American oozing charisma, with vocals to match.” Scott Spears of WWGH Radio added, “The man has TRUE stage presence like we don't see anymore. His singing voice is on par with any of the great performers of yesteryear or any year. Seeing Tony Danza on stage in your lifetime is a must.”

Renowned for his roles in beloved television series such as Taxi and Who's The Boss, as well as popular films like Angels in the Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon, Danza has firmly established himself as a song and dance man. He has starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Danza is currently co-starring in the hit Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Starz.

Tickets are available online via Tock—General Seating $185 per person / Premium Seating $235/ Bar Seating $130.

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Credit: Jesse Bauer

