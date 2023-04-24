Tom McGuire to Make 54 Below Debut in May

54 Below will present Bronx born, but Brussels based jazz crooner Tom McGuire in a special one night only performance of his critically acclaimed solo show, A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS, Wednesday, May 10that 9:30PM. There is a $35-45 cover charge (plus a 10% order fee, a $1.50 facility fee, and a $25 food and beverage minimum). Tickets purchased after 4:00pm on the day of the performance are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For more information on pricing and fees visit: www.54below.com.



Tom McGuire, veteran crooner on Belgian national TV in "The Voice Senior" and longtime resident in Brussels, makes his 54 Below solo concert debut in A Bronx Accent From Brussels. Despite living in cosmopolitan Brussels for decades, Tom still has his accent from growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s. On his return visit to New York City, Tom pays tribute to The Frank Sinatra Songbook while also crooning a few gems of world jazz in French and Italian. Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo leads his international quartet in jazz accompaniment. Punctuated by a worldly sense of humor, Tom's brand-new show celebrates the enduring appeal of Sinatra swing, songs for lovers, and an enchanting Bronx accent.



"I've been living in Europe for the past 45 years and singing jazz for European audiences mostly in Belgium and France," says McGuire. "Now, I'm returning to my New York City roots to link up with this most incredible international jazz band lineup at 54 Below and we'll feature timeless, iconic songs that have never known borders."



In addition to Mr. Goyo the band lineup features Alejandro Berti (trumpet) Venezuela, Daniel Prim (drums) Venezuela, Hamish Smith (double-bass) New Zealand.

Born in the Bronx and longtime resident in Brussels, Tom loves to croon jazz hits. He is also passionate about crooning The Frank Sinatra Songbook, songs like "That's Life," "Come Fly With Me," "My Way," and lots more. Tom has entertained millions of viewers on Belgian national TV in "The Voice Senior" and in European jazz clubs, concert venues, cabaret theatres, and piano bars. Years ago, he was a chorus member of the Brussels Operette Theater, having trained in classical music and operatic voice. In 2013, Tom studied voice at The Juilliard School Extension in New York City.

Pianist, composer and arranger, Baden was principal pianist of the Simon Bolívar Big Jazz Band in Venezuela nationally and internationally, including at Dizzy's Club-Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City. In 2017, Baden won Latin-Grammy awards for Best Album of the Year and Best Album of Salsa, and a Grammy for Best Latin Tropical Album. In 2014, he won the President Scholarship at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music in NYC, where he still resides. Baden performs with jazz artists in NYC and at festivals internationally.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.