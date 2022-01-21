Tina Burner to Conclude Cabaret Tour MAYBE THIS TIME

Tina Burner, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 13 and the reigning National Miss Comedy Queen, will conclude her 2021 GLAM nominated cabaret show Maybe This Time. The final engagements are as follows:

January 21-22 - Edmonton

Spotlight Cabaret

8217 104th Street

Edmonton, Alberta T6E 4E7

January 28 - Palm Springs

Oscar's Downtown Palm Springs

125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, #108

Palm Springs, California 92262

January 30 - New York City

Sony Hall - GLAM Awards (nominated for Best Cabaret, Entertainer of the Year, & Comedy Performer)

235 West 46th Street

New York, New York 10036

February 1-2 - San Francisco

OASIS

298 11th Street

San Francisco, California 94103





Maybe This Time Live is Tina Burner's story from getting on "RuPaul's Drag Race" to coming out told backwards through beautiful, new arrangements of classic Broadway standards. The album of the show debuted at #2 on iTunes Vocal Chart and was nominated for the 2021 GLAM Award for Best Cabaret. Maybe This Time premiered at New York's The Green Room 42 in August 2021, and embarked on an international tour beginning September 2021. Music Direction, Arrangements, and Live Accompaniment by Blake Allen.



Musicians for the album and tracking include Blake Allen (Piano/Keyboard/Viola), Camille Enderlin (Violin), Lydia Paulos (Cello), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar), and Jared Newlan (Reeds).



For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit TinaBurner.com.



ABOUT TINA BURNER



Emmy Award® Winner, Tina Burner, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 13 (Critics Choice Award; MTV Award) and Current Reigning 'National Miss Comedy Queen', is a New York State native currently slaying in New York City. Burner is known for her quick wit and signature mixes, which she has incorporated into her Award-winning shows Maybe This Time (GLAM Award Nomination, Best Cabaret; Chart-topping album), Witch Perfect (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret 2019), and her forthcoming tour Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape.



A star of Fusion TV's #1 television show, "Shade: Queens of NYC", Burner has been a staple of the NYC Drag Scene for over a decade headlining every major queer establishment in NYC. As a reveal, comedy, and mix queen, Burner has shaped the drag scene in New York and across the country as well as winning several titles including 'Miss Fire Island', 'Miss Cherry's', and 'Miss Hell's Kitchen' (a pageant benefiting AIDs Life Cycle).



Burner has been a recording artist for over 20 years, having been a part of Universal Records boy band 5th Ring. Her forthcoming solo, sophomore album Mix Queen: A Relationship Mix Tape, is slated to be released in late February 2022 with Award-Winning composer Blake Allen serving as the Music Director.