The Work of Collard and Rosenblatt Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 7

The work of Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 7 at The Green Room 42 on February 1st.

Elspeth Collard (she/her) is an award-winning British-born composer, orchestrator, multi-instrumentalist, and music educator. Theatrical works include: Like The Wind; ROSE; A Princess Story; Twenty-Six Percent; Miroir; Easier To Die; and Don’t Ever Change. Short films include The Sun Is A Pretty Average Star, An Intimate Moment, That Little Moment When, and Nice To Meet You Again. Her songs and orchestrations can be found on all major streaming sites, and have been featured at cabaret venues including 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Dixon Place, The Duplex, and Don’t Tell Mama. Elspeth has also worked as a percussionist and music director on a number of concerts and productions based out of Cambridge, Edinburgh, and New York, including the original Edinburgh Fringe run of Six. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch (MFA, Musical Theatre Writing) and Newnham College, University of Cambridge (BA, Music), and a proud member of Maestra, ASCAP, and the Dramatists Guild.

Sam Rosenblatt (they/she) is a queer, Jewish-Asian-American theatre artist based in New York, who holds a BS from NYU Steinhardt in Educational Theatre and an MFA from NYU Tisch in Musical Theatre Writing. Rosenblatt has written book and lyrics for many musicals including: Like the Wind (SoHo Playhouse), A Princess Story (Marymount Manhattan College), ROSE (New Musicals Lab), and Twenty-Six Percent (EAT Festival). Albums include: Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt (2022), Collisions: A Concept Album (2023), Like the Wind: Original Concept EP (upcoming). They are a proud member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. A wearer of many hats, she also enjoys stage-managing (Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead, Madame Clicquot), directing (Snoozefest, Out Being Us), and all things arts and crafts.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.



Previous cast and creative announcements include Jordan Eagle, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, Kat Siciliano, and Stephanie Turci.

