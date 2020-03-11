The Triad Theatre to Present THE SONGWRITERS' SALON
THE SONGWRITERS' SALON features 3 select musical theatre writers bimonthly. It is a casual and intimate playground for high-caliber songwriters to share their work & a chance for the audience to get to know the masterminds behind today's musicals. Hosted by Barbara Walsh (Tony Nominee, Falsettos, Company). Conceived and Directed by Colton Pometta. Produced by Sam Permutt and Colton Pometta at The Triad Theatre NYC.
DETAILS
Monday, March 16th at 7:00 pm.
Featured Writers:
(Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, Larson Grant, Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award)
(The Boy Who Danced on Air, Kleban Award, Larson Grant Recipients)
(Cherry Orchard Musical, Larson Grant Recipient)
Guest Host:
(Tony Nominee, Falsettos, Company)
Performers include...
Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, The Boy Who Danced on Air) and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Lucille Lortel Award, Ain't No Mo)
DATE AND TIME:
Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM
LOCATION
The Triad
158 West 72nd Street
New York, NY
TICKETS:
$20
Please Note: The Triad has a 2-beverage minimum per person.
Buy tickets online- TriadNYC.com