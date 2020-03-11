The Triad Theatre to Present THE SONGWRITERS' SALON

Article Pixel Mar. 11, 2020  
The Triad Theatre to Present THE SONGWRITERS' SALON

THE SONGWRITERS' SALON features 3 select musical theatre writers bimonthly. It is a casual and intimate playground for high-caliber songwriters to share their work & a chance for the audience to get to know the masterminds behind today's musicals. Hosted by Barbara Walsh (Tony Nominee, Falsettos, Company). Conceived and Directed by Colton Pometta. Produced by Sam Permutt and Colton Pometta at The Triad Theatre NYC.

DETAILS

Monday, March 16th at 7:00 pm.

Featured Writers:

Rona Siddiqui

(Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, Larson Grant, Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award)

Tim Rosser and Charlie Sohne

(The Boy Who Danced on Air, Kleban Award, Larson Grant Recipients)

Emily Gardner Xu Hall

(Cherry Orchard Musical, Larson Grant Recipient)

Guest Host:

Barbara Walsh

(Tony Nominee, Falsettos, Company)

Performers include...

Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, The Boy Who Danced on Air) and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Lucille Lortel Award, Ain't No Mo)

DATE AND TIME:

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM

LOCATION

The Triad

158 West 72nd Street

New York, NY

TICKETS:

$20

Please Note: The Triad has a 2-beverage minimum per person.

Buy tickets online- TriadNYC.com



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • See 'Em On Stage's DRIVING MISS DAISY to Open at The Fortress of Lushington
  • The CAC in Association with The CubaNOLA Arts Collective Will Present Daymé Arocena
  • The Contemporary Arts Center Has Announced a Call for Artists for MAKE AMERICA WHAT AMERICA MUST BECOME
  • The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans to Stage IN THE BAR OF A TOKYO HOTEL