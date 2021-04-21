The Skivvies to Return to The Green Room 42 in May

The Skivvies are returning to the Green Room 42 for a performance on May 14 at 7pm and 9: 30pm! Special guests are Jay Armstrong Johnson, Tamika Sonja Lawrence, Nathan Lee Graham, and Diana Huey.

Purchase tickets here: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

The Skivvies recently returned to The Green Room 42, performing with Matt Doyle, Nate Hopkins, and Diana Huey!

This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies, with living room videos that displayed their powerful harmonies as well as their powerful abs. They have since gone on to nightclub and theatrical success around the country.