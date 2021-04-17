VIDEOS: The Skivvies Return to the Green Room 42 With Matt Doyle, Nate Hopkins, and Diana Huey

Click Here for More Articles on THE SKIVVIES

The Skivvies returned to The Green Room 42 yesterday, April 16, for their first performance in front of a live audience in over a year.

Their special guests for this performance included Matt Doyle, Nate Hopkins, and Diana Huey.

For the setlist, the duo took on songs like "Hot Up Herre", "Don't Worry Be Happy", "Science Fiction Double Feature" and even put a COVID-19 spin on "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago.

Check out all of the videos in the playlist below!

This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies, with living room videos that displayed their powerful harmonies as well as their powerful abs. They have since gone on to nightclub and theatrical success around the country.