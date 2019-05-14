The Music Of Michael Finke Comes to The Green Room 42

Award winning musical theatre writer Michael Finke is set to make his debut at Broadway's newest intimate concert venue, The Green Room 42 on Friday May 24th at 9:30 p.m. The Music of Michael Finke will be featured as part of The Green Room 42's New Works Series. Here's how The Green Room 42 bills the show:

For years up-and-coming and award winning musical theatre writer Michael Finke has been making musical theatre across the country. And now he's making his Green Room 42 debut. From the dark and twisted to the hilariously over-the-top, Michael's work is known to bring even the most unorthodox of characters and stories to life. And after performing his work at venues like Lincoln Center and Feinstein's/54 Below, Michael brings his most personal concert to date to the Green Room featuring a trove of both new songs and established favorites. So grab a friend, grab a drink, and discover just how far musical theatre can go.

The show will feature performances by Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Emily Cramer (School of Rock), Robbie Rozelle, Samuel Edgerly (A Bronx Tale), Nora Schell, Amanda Savan, Michael Hull, Remy Germinario, Hana Slevin, and Shoshanna Richman.

The concert is set to take place on Friday May 24th at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 8:45 p.m. Tickets for the concert range from $20 to $50. There is no food and drink minimum. Tickets are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

Michael Finke is a New York based composer, lyricist, and librettist. He has had songs, concerts, and full productions of his work performed at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub, the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, the Christmas Day telecast on ABC, The Signature Theater, The Laurie Beechman Theater, NYU, the Bowery Poetry Club, Off Broadway at St. Luke's, NYMF, L.A.'s Rockwell: Table & Stage, and many more. He is a proud member of ASCAP, the Dramatist Guild, and is a winner of the 2015 New Voices Project with Disney Imagineering and New Musicals Inc.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.





