The Miss Fire Island Pageant to Return to Ice Palace

The Miss Fire Island Pageant, officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest-running drag pageant in the world, returns this year to the historic Ice Palace, America's oldest continually operating gay nightclub.

On Saturday, August 30th at 3pm, the seaside stage will shimmer with sequins, sass, and show-stopping talent as queens from near and far compete for the coveted title. Known for its camp, couture, and unmatched charisma, Miss Fire Island is more than a competition — it's a living piece of LGBTQ+ history, a celebration of drag artistry, and a Fire Island tradition spanning decades.

This year's spectacular will be co-hosted by two icons of drag and entertainment: Jimbo — the outrageous and unpredictable star of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Canada's Drag Race, beloved for her surreal comedy and unmissable costumes.

Ariel Sinclair — the beloved New York nightlife legend and pageant maven who has been a guiding force in the drag community for decades.

The Ice Palace, owned and operated by the famed Red Eye Guys, remains the beating heart of Cherry Grove nightlife. For over half a century, it has hosted legendary parties, iconic performances, and unforgettable moments of queer culture.

Miss Fire Island promises an afternoon of high heels, high drama, and high spirits — all set against the backdrop of Fire Island's breathtaking beauty.