The Love Show Brings BROOKLYN BEERLESQUE Back To Brooklyn Brewery 6/17

The world's only curated beer and burlesque pairing, The Love Show's "Brooklyn Beerlesque", returns to Brooklyn Brewery!

An immersive feast for all the senses, "Brooklyn Beerlesque" allows guests to sample a flight of Brooklyn Brewery's world renowned craft brews, each paired with an intoxicating performance. Both the beer and the dance will run the gamut of styles from delicate and nuanced to brash and robust. Have you ever wondered what sort of production number best pairs with an Imperial Russian Stout? What cabaret classic complements a crisp, Bavarian Pilsner? What magical illusion can tease out the nuances of an exotically spiced Saison? Wonder no more!

Starring a cast of internationally renowned burlesque, dance, and variety performers! Guiding the audience through the experience will be master of ceremonies and Cicerone certified beer server, David F. Slone, Esq. Along with the tasting flight, additional pours will be available for purchase.

Featuring:

The Love Show NYC!

MC & Cicerone certified beer server, David F. Slone, Esq.! Special guests!

Monday, June 17, 2019

Doors: 8:00PM

Show: 8:30PM

Price (includes tasting flight):

$30 advanced sale

$35 at the door

Tickets available at: brooklynbeerlesque.eventbrite.com

For discounted tickets for groups of ten or more, contact: love@theloveshownyc.com





