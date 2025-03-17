The Jackie Factory to Present NIGHT OF 1000 STEVIES 33: Dances Of Rhiannon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NIGHT OF 1000 STEVIES - the largest and most beloved Stevie Nicks fan event in the world - returns for its 33rd annual edition on May 3. NIGHT OF 1000 STEVIES 33 is produced by show founders Chi Chi Valenti and Johnny Dynell and their creative krewe at THE JACKIE FACTORY. Neither a contest nor a karaoke show, NOTS is the ultimate Stevie Nicks celebration - a riot of shawls, lace, baby's breath, twirling, tambourines and great performance.

This year's theme DANCES OF RHIANNON highlights Stevie's lifelong passion for dance and her signature stage moves. She was dubbed the "rock and roll ballerina" when she appeared in toe shoes and ballet poses on her early record covers like Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. Her love of movement birthed Nicksian classics like the "Stevie Twirl", marching high kick and interpretive "Gold Dust" dance that fans adore.

NOTS 33 will feature performances by iconic show stars and new discoveries in three Acts. Well known to our audiences are Irish songbird VIKKI MARTIN of Dublin's STANDBACK Stevie tribute, "Rock and Realness" favorites MARYANNE PICCOLO and MIKE GREKO, butoh dance pioneer VANGELINE, Boston area chanteuse and tribute producer NIKI LUPARELLI, dancer/choreographer Danielle Marie Fusco "The American Strega", Welsh-born singer and songwriter BRIGHT LIGHT BRIGHT LIGHT and choreographer/ dance star JMV (JUST MY VIBE.)

This year's NOTS debuts have just been announced: "Disco Witch" LEXXE, Scottish actor and singer ANTONY CHERRIE, Stevie Tribute artist RHIANNON UK from Wales, dramatic classically trained singer KRYSTOFER MAISON and the NYC debut of silk artist and burlesque producer EDDIE LOCKWOOD (New Orleans). The audience is invited to hone their moves before and between sets to the all Stevie/Fleetwood dance floor with DJ SAMMY JO and TOMMIE SUNSHINE.

