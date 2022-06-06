The Iridium to Celebrate Pride Month With PICKLED PINK DRAG BRUNCH

June is LGBT Pride Month, and to celebrate, the Iridium will kick off the Pickled Pink Drag Brunchon Sunday, June 12th. Two more shows are scheduled for Sunday, June 19th, and June 26th. Doors will open at 12:15 PM. Patrons will enjoy brunch classics such as Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, and French Toast, plus mimosas (to see a full menu, click here).

The iconic venue, located next to the famous Ellen's Stardust Diner in Times Square, will bring in legendary Drag Queens for a glittery and fun experience. The shows are produced by SpinCycle NYC. The shows will proudly continue to commemorate the triumphs and tribulations of LGBTQ people and brings awareness to ongoing issues within all the different communities.

Host Lyra Vega is a New York City queen based out of Manhattan with a passion for live music and singing. With a name that is derived from the Lyra constellation created in classic tale of Orpheus, she constantly strives to combine her musical ability with a cosmic aesthetic. As a working performer, Lyra has been performing weekly shows at various piano bar and live music venues, mostly in the West Village. You can find her on Instagram for all dates and more info at @itslyravega. Additional featured guests TBA.

Tickets are $54.95 per person + tax & gratuity, which includes entry, one drink, and one entree. Add-ons and bottomless mimosas are available.

The Iridium is located in the heart of the theater district in NYC, on the southeast corner of 51st Street and Broadway.