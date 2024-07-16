The Green Room 42 to Present BROADWAY BABYSITTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – presents a special afternoon with “Broadway Babysitters” on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 PM. “Broadway Babysitters,” an arts-focused childcare company led by an ensemble of expert childcare professionals, will show off their talents in this new concert. You may have seen them at the playground or even in your own living room, but never quite like this! The show features songs from The Sound of Music, Sweeney Todd, High School Musical, and more. The Broadway Babysitters will be taking the stage singing, dancing, and sharing stories from childhood and working in childcare. The show is produced and directed by Jackson Bradshaw and features performances by Jennifer Malenke, owner of Broadway Babysitters, Kirsten Freimann, Barry Gold, Jillian Mitchell, Laura Jeanne Portera, and Jameson White.

Broadway Babysitters offers personally vetted and individually trained playmakers bring the stage to your living room, drawing on their skills to help kids meet the world with wonder and cast themselves in any role they imagine. By encouraging creative play, providing behind-the-scenes support, and sharing the spotlight with caregiver-focused nonprofits, we connect families to the arts and empower artists to build families of their own. www.broadwaybabysitters.com

Jackson Bradshaw (Producer/Director) (he/they) is a New York City based director and a Broadway Babysitter. Recent credits include People Don't Shoot Up Schools in 1930 by Annie Brown (DUAF@ Theatre Row), Noise by Rae Covey (SWATCH @ Producers Club Theatres,) Revolution10 by Annie Brown (Chain Theater One Act Festival,) Heard it from a Birdie by Annie Brown and Josh Neighbors (Purple Light Productions), Remembering Morgan by Annie Brown (DUAF @ Playwrights Horizons,) Apartment on Yucca by Stephen Jared (Premiere the Play,) and various workshops with Playground-NY. Jackson is a graduate of The Dobbins Conservatory. @jacksonbradshawofficial on Instagram and Tiktok.

Jennifer Malenke (performer and owner of Broadway Babysitters) most recently was seen in the feature film The Father Who Stayed, currently in festivals. She just sang alongside many Broadway stars on Aaron Lazar's new album The Impossible Dream, which he's recording to fight ALS. She was in the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory First National Tour, and was also in Into the Woods on Broadway. She is a proud member of the Broadway Inspirational Voices, and she has performed with them at the White House, the Met Gala, Carnegie Hall and more. Jen has done theater, concerts, and gigs all over the country, has worked with some of Broadway and TV's biggest names. She was a session singer on many films and TV shows in Los Angeles, and she has appeared on “The Voice,” “High School Musical: Get in the Picture,” and “The Power of Music” with Josh Groban, now available on YouTube. @jjmalenke

“Broadway Babysitters” will be performed on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$45. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

