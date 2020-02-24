The Green Room 42 Will Present Tristen Buettel In I'M YOURS

Tristen Buettel, performer in Jersey Boys Off-Broadway, makes her Green Room 42 debut in "I'm Yours." Paying homage to music that has inspired her life, this is bound to be an energetic and eccentric night. Featuring songs from both the Broadway and Pop genre, you'll hear MIKA, Celine Dion, John Bucchino, Whitey Houston, Jewel & more! With an electric band, killer vocals, and infectious music, this won't be a night to forget. Tuesday, March 3rd at 9:30pm.

Special Guests include Tommaso Antico (Jersey Boys Broadway), Ben Bogen (Frozen Broadway) & Joey LaVarco (13 Broadway, Jersey Boys Off-Broadway)

Music Direction: Nick Wilders

Guitar: Marc Malsegna

Drums: Jared Mathis

Bass: Amanda Ruzza

You can check out the event online at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/VmiIhTHLvsfqKR4EGwTe/1583289000000





