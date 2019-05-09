The Green Room 42 Presents Poetry/Cabaret: PROUD

The coffeehouse meets the cabaret in "Poetry/Cabaret: PROUD" at The Green Room 42. on June 8, at 7 pm. Join curator and host Thomas March (Aftermath) and a cast of poets, comedians, and singers as they celebrate Pride month-and explore all of the reasons we have to be PROUD. "Poetry/Cabaret" is a quarterly variety show that brings together poets and performers in an evening of wild variations on a theme.

Joining us onstage to celebrate all things "PROUD" will be-poets Christina Quintana (CQ), David Eye, & Timothy Liu; singers Daphne Always & Samara Ariel Ehrlich; and comedians Ashley Gavin and Jay Jurden-with Drew Wutke on piano. This fast-paced, multi-genre variety show keeps the audience on its toes-get ready for a heartbreaking and hilarious evening of emotional whiplash!

Tickets are available online at OvationTix.com:

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/995353?performanceId=10410679

Tickets can also be purchased at the box office prior to showtime.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's Day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more.





