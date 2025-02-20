The Gil Gutiérrez Trio to Perform at Birdland Jazz Club in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gil Gutiérrez Trio is set to perform at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City on Friday, May 16, Saturday, May 17, and Sunday, May 18. Showtimes are at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, with doors opening half an hour before each show. Gil Gutiérrez, an internationally renowned virtuoso guitarist and composer, will be accompanied by David Rodriguez on bass and Robert Stern on violin.



A master of the nylon-string guitar and tres since the age of 14, Gil Gutiérrez has performed at prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., and Carnegie Hall, alongside the New York Pops and Doc Severinsen. He tours internationally with various guest artists, including Arturo Sandoval, Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Céspedes, and Pedro Guerrail.



Gil Gutiérrez is celebrated for his extraordinary artistry in merging classical, jazz, and flamenco music. He is regarded as one of Mexico's finest musicians and has garnered admiration from fellow musicians as well as audiences, including many celebrities who have spontaneously joined him on stage.



Past appearances have included stars like Bonnie Raitt, Meryl Streep, and Doc Severinsen. Recently, Gil Gutiérrez was featured on PBS American Masters in the episode titled "Never Too Late," which focused on Doc Severinsen's career.



Gutiérrez served as the Music Director of the San Miguel Five for over a decade. Renowned trumpeter Doc Severinsen introduced Gutiérrez to American audiences during more than 60 concerts performed by San Miguel Five, a group led by Severinsen following his time on “The Tonight Show." The ensemble has also graced stages at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute, and Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops. Gil Gutiérrez has amassed a devoted following in Latin America, the United States, and Spain, thanks to his classically trained mastery of jazz, flamenco, and son Cubano. His collaborations with superstars such as Ana Gabriel, Francisco Céspedes, and Arturo Sandoval highlight his impressive career.



Joining Gutiérrez on stage is bassist David Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a Grammy and Emmy-nominated producer and performer whose experience includes performances at Carnegie Hall and the Apollo Theater. He was nominated for a Grammy in 2025 for his work with George Clinton and had two Emmys in 2024. He has worked with notable artists from Max Roach to Tito Puente and serves as the Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, NJ.



Violinist Bob Stern performed with classical and pop artists, including Jerry Miller (Moby Grape), Charlie Prichard, and Laura Branigan.

About: Gil Gutiérrez:

At age fourteen he began playing classical guitar in restaurants in Oaxaca and caught the attention of German born guitarist Wolfgang "Lobo" Fink of Willie & Lobo. At 17, he teamed up with Fink to play venues in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. When Fink returned to Germany, Gutiérrez went to Mexico City to study jazz earning money by playing his guitar on city buses The guitarist has played in South America and Spain with Ana Gabriel, Ricardo Arjona, Francisco Cespedes, and Pedro Guerra. A virtuoso with the nylon string guitar and tres, Gutiérrez has performed at the Kennedy Center, the Mexican Cultural Institute of the Mexican Embassy in Washington D.C. and to a crowd of 10,000 people at Millennium Park, Chicago. Gutierrez is recognized for his unique ability to connect with the audience while channeling a bit of the local energy into each performance.



Gutiérrez talent was discovered by Doc Severinsen, who heard him play at a restaurant in San Miguel de Allende. Severinsen led the NBC Orchestra for twenty years on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. They recorded their first album together in 2007 called En Mi Corazon. Gutierrez is the band leader, founder and musical director of the group the San Miguel 5 and they have performed with symphony orchestras across the United States. Other musicians of the San Miguel 5 include Grammy winning violinist Charlie Bisharat, Cuban percussionist Jimmy Branly and bass player Kevin Thomas. In 2011 Gil Gutiérrez and Doc Severinsen played at New York City's Carnegie Hall accompanied by the New York Pops under the direction of conductor Steven Reineke.



Gutiérrez has performed as a soloist with the Minnesota Symphony, Florida Symphony and with the Doc Severinsen Big Band Tour in Dallas, Texas.] In 2013 he was the featured artist and directed the ensemble at the Calaca Festival honoring Chavela Vargas in San Miguel de Allende. Constantly pushing boundaries as a musical director, he brings together new combinations of musicians and musical styles. These include opera, jazz, cantaor flamenco, Cuban and Mexican styles to create performances considered the cultural vanguard. Among his works are performances of his original compositions with the New York Choral Society and scoring of several films including El Cochero, El Alcazar de Chapultepec and Una Causa Noble Gutiérrez composed and performed the soundtrack for the documentary film Lost and Found in Mexico. In 2013 Gutierrez was featured in the National Geographic Traveler Documentary The Granny Diaries. He was a special guest soloist with Arturo Sandoval in the Mexico City Palace of Fine Arts. ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏ ﻿͏

