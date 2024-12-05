Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, February 8th, 2025, at 6 PM, The Cutting Room will host PRIYA's Birthday Concert: A Night of Impossible Dreams, an evening of music and storytelling. Multi-hyphenate vocalist, actress, and songwriter PRIYA will take the stage with her band to record her debut album, (Be)Loved, live before an intimate audience.

Known for her soulful vocals, emotional storytelling, and captivating stage presence, PRIYA promises a night filled with dreamy, ethereal vibes and delightful surprises. Inspired by the artist's recurring dreams and nightmares, (Be)Loved explores themes of healing, vulnerability and queer love, and is set to release later in the year. Original songs will be recorded live alongside beloved classics by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Prince, Whitney Houston and more.

The evening will showcase a stellar lineup of musicians in PRIYA's all-queer band, including pianist James Brandfonbrener, bassist Magda Kress (Pretty Woman: 1st National Tour), drummer Courtney Anne McNally, guitarist Chris Madison, and more sensational on-and-off Broadway guest artists adding to the magic of this celebration.

"A Night of Impossible Dreams is a way of transforming my daily struggles with chronic illness into something meaningful and beautiful," says PRIYA. "This album, this music and everything about my art is deeply personal. These are the songs and the lyrics that keep me alive. I wouldn't be here without this music, the people I am lucky to share myself with, and the crisis hotlines that got me through, to impossible nights like this."

Guests are encouraged to dazzle purple and sparkles as they join PRIYA in celebrating life, community and performance art. Proceeds from the event will support The Trevor Project, a leading organization for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention and awareness.

