Tess Jonas and Frankie González to Present MILD BREAKTHROUGHS at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tess Jonas and Frankie González in "MILD BREAKTHROUGHS" on Monday, November 8. Currently starring in their roles as "Masked Restaurant Workers," Tess and Frankie are dropping the masks-both literal and metaphorical- for a real, no-BS check-in of what it's like to be a working artist in NYC right now. Featuring pop and contemporary musical theatre, join them for an evening of gorgeous vocals and honest exploration of the ever-changing and sometimes frustrating, but always curious and hopeful landscape of "Am I ever going to take off this mask and book a show again?"



Musical direction by Josh Kight, featuring Alex Haley on guitar and John Martin on drums.



"MILD BREAKTHROUGHS" plays The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, located inside YOTEL New York) on Monday, November 8 at 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $29. Full proof of vaccination required. Tickets and information are available at HYPERLINK "http://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com" https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.