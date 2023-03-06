Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taylor Iman Jones to Make Her Solo Debut At 54 Below This Week

Don't miss the chance to celebrate Taylor Iman Jones's birthday and this exciting milestone in her career.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Broadway Six's Taylor Iman Jones, a Broadway veteran and Bay Area native, will take the stage for tonight and tomorrow night at 54 Below.

The 7p concerts on March 6 & 7 will feature a night filled with memorable tunes and personal stories, reflecting on her journey in life, love, and career. With her powerful voice and undeniable stage presence, Jones will perform her original songs live for the first time, making this a night to remember.

With direction by Henry Gottfried and music direction by Elijah Caldwell, and produced by Shannon Molly Flynn, Jones will be accompanied by a talented band featuring Skyler Volpe on Bass, Jesse Ray Leich on Drums, and Lee Daniele Moretti on guitar. Joining Jones on stage will be the talented Isaiah Tyrell Boyd (Book of Mormon) and Keirsten Hodgens (SIX).

With a career that has already taken her from the Bay Area to Broadway and beyond, Jones's NYC solo debut is a must-see event for fans of musical theater and those looking for a night of unforgettable entertainment.

Don't miss the chance to celebrate Taylor Iman Jones's birthday and this exciting milestone in her career. Tickets are on sale now!

For more information, visit https://54below.com/events/taylor-iman-jones/

Taylor Iman Jones

is so excited to be celebrating her birthday this year by making her New York City Solo debut at 54 Below. She is currently playing Catherine Parr in SIX on Broadway and was recently seen as Andy Sachs in the new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Her other credits include: Hamilton, Head over Heels, and Groundhog Day the musical. She's a teaching artist and a songwriter who can't wait to share her original tunes with everyone.

Henry Gottfried

is a theater artist based in NYC. His directing and associate directing credits include projects on Broadway and off, NYC concerts, and the development of new musicals. (Most recently: A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway, directed by Michael Arden, starring Jefferson Mays). Henry has developed new plays as a director/collaborative dramaturg at Ojai Playwrights Conference and Hedgebrook Playwrights Festival. As an actor, he has performed on Broadway in WAITRESS, in national tours of BRIGHT STAR and PIPPIN, and in the world premiere of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. Henry holds a BA in Theater Studies from Yale. henrygottfried.com

Elijah Caldwell

An Obie Award Winner. Original Standby in "A Strange Loop" at Playwright's Horizon. Just finished the Chicago Pre-Broadway engagement of "The Devil Wears Prada" as the Associate Music Director, with music by Elton John. A graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Classical Piano and a Masters in Musical Theatre from New York University. Love to the entire Fam. #ThisIsCaldwell IG: @thisiscaldwellofficial www.thisiscaldwell.com

Shannon Molly Flynn

(she/her) is a director, producer, and writer in NYC. Shannon's passion and empathy for the human spirit are what inspired her wild love affair with the theatre. She splits her time between the non-profit sector, currently sitting as the Founding Artistic Director of Normal Ave, and the NYC nightlife, producing concerts and shows at 54 Below, The Cutting Room, Green Room, The West End, and The Duplex. Director of Sons of the Prophet and The Dream of the Burning Boy at Normal Ave, as well as numerous readings and workshops of new plays. Producer of the world premiere of Lily Houghton's of the woman came the beginning of sin and through her we all die and Kayla Martine's Indoor Person. Flynn is book half of writing duo Pearlstein and Flynn. (IG: @shanmofly) shannonmollyflynn.com




