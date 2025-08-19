Taylor Iman Jones and More Join BROADWAY SINGS ABBA and TAYLOR SWIFT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway talents including Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Meecah (Hamilton), and Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) complete the ineup for the next two installments of the Broadway Sings concert series, honoring the iconic pop band ABBA on August 24 and pop superstar Taylor Swift on August 28. A knockout roster of Broadway stars will sing completely new arrangements, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations.

The full lineup for Broadway Sings ABBA on August 24 is: D’Nasya Jordan (Summer), Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening), Arnold Harper II (Kinky Boots), Terrence Williams, Jr. (Titanique), L. Rodgers (“The Voice”), Craig Simonetti (Forest Fire), Kyle Taylor Parker (Pretty Woman), Paola Hernandez (Rent), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), and Lila Coogan (Anastasia).

The full lineup for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift on August 28 is: Christian Probst (BOOP!), Nina Howland (Radio City), Jade Jones (Vanities), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), Andrew Kotzen (Titanic), Amanda Barise (“American Idol”), Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening), D’Nasya Jordan (Summer), Henry Platt (Sing On!), Emily Kay (Grease), and Meecah (Hamilton).

Broadway Sings is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). The music is orchestrated/arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Cynthia Meng (Dead Outlaw). Previous singers honored in the series include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and Celine Dion.