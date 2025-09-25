Taylor Iman Jones, Corey Mach, And Stephanie Torns Join BROADWAY SINGS This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway talents Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), and Stephanie Torns (Waitress) join the lineup for the next two installments of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series this weekend at The Cutting Room. The series will honor iconic pop band ABBA on Friday, September 26, and pop superstar Taylor Swift on Saturday, September 27, with both shows featuring completely new arrangements performed by a 14-piece orchestra.

The Broadway Sings ABBA concert on September 26 will feature D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening), Arnold Harper II (Kinky Boots), Tim Ehrlich (Rent), L. Rodgers (The Voice), Anthony Festa (Wicked), Kyle Taylor Parker (Pretty Woman), Emily Alvarado (Spelling Bee), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), and Lila Coogan (Anastasia).

The Broadway Sings Taylor Swift concert on September 27 will feature Jack Roden (Parade), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Bryan Munar (Hadestown), Jade Jones (Vanities), Kelly McIntyre (Love in Hate Nation), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Abby Burke (The Apollo), Meg Dwinell (Spring Awakening), D'Nasya Jordan (Summer), Emily Kristen Morris (Waitress), Emily Kay (Grease), and Meecah (Hamilton).

Produced and directed by Corey Mach, with orchestrations and arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music direction by Nick Wilders (Dead Outlaw), the Broadway Sings series has reimagined the music of icons including Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Adele, and Celine Dion.

Tickets: Performances of Broadway Sings ABBA will take place September 26 at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Performances of Broadway Sings Taylor Swift will take place September 27 at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at The Cutting Room (44 E. 32nd Street). Tickets are $35–$65 plus a small booking fee and are available at broadwaysings.com. All ages are welcome; all performers are subject to change.