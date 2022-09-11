TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES to Debut at Green Room 42 in October

Tim Murray will debut his new hour of musical comedy entitled Tim Murray is Witches at The Green Room 42 on October 4th and 5th at 9:30pm. Murray has made a brand out of his love for the musical Wicked and after interviewing Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney, and many more Elphabas on his Slumber Party Podcast on iHeart Radio he has now harnessed his passion for witches into a super gay cabaret. The Halloween-themed show about his favorite witches features 8 original comedy songs and some yet-to-be-announced very special guests.

Murray is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who can be seen on The Other Two on HBOMax, The Vivienne Takes Hollywood, the film Swan Song starring Jennifer Coolidge, and all over TikTok with his viral sketch comedy videos. Murray was part of the original cast of 50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway (New York Times' Critics Pick), Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody in London, and has toured his hour of stand-up in the UK, US and appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF Sketchfest, DragCon UK and DragCon LA.