Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES to Debut at Green Room 42 in October

The hour-long musical comedy performance will feature 8 original comedy songs.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 11, 2022  

TIM MURRAY IS WITCHES to Debut at Green Room 42 in October

Tim Murray will debut his new hour of musical comedy entitled Tim Murray is Witches at The Green Room 42 on October 4th and 5th at 9:30pm. Murray has made a brand out of his love for the musical Wicked and after interviewing Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney, and many more Elphabas on his Slumber Party Podcast on iHeart Radio he has now harnessed his passion for witches into a super gay cabaret. The Halloween-themed show about his favorite witches features 8 original comedy songs and some yet-to-be-announced very special guests.

Murray is a stand-up comedian, actor and writer who can be seen on The Other Two on HBOMax, The Vivienne Takes Hollywood, the film Swan Song starring Jennifer Coolidge, and all over TikTok with his viral sketch comedy videos. Murray was part of the original cast of 50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway (New York Times' Critics Pick), Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody in London, and has toured his hour of stand-up in the UK, US and appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF Sketchfest, DragCon UK and DragCon LA.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Kylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in OctoberKylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in October
September 10, 2022

Kylie McNeill who, in her industry debut, starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, will come to The Green Room 42 on Saturday October 8th at 7:00pm. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and covers she does with her own spin.
Jackie Evancho, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekJackie Evancho, Krysta Rodriguez, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
September 10, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthMykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 9, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop.”
LATE BLOOMER With Alex de Suze Comes to Don't Tell MamaLATE BLOOMER With Alex de Suze Comes to Don't Tell Mama
September 9, 2022

“Late Bloomer” with Alex de Suze comes to Don't Tell Mama, 7pm 9/28, 10/12 and 10/15. It's not just a happening, it's a Blossoming!
Susan Neuffer Returns to Don't Tell Mama With AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODDSusan Neuffer Returns to Don't Tell Mama With AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODD
September 9, 2022

Susan Neuffer returns to the cabaret stage with a reprise of her show, “An Elpee’s Worth of Todd”, directed by MAC award winner Lennie Watts, with musical direction by MAC award winner Gerry Dieffenbach. Ms. Neuffer will appear at Don’t Tell Mama, on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 20 at 4:00 PM. 