THEATRE ROCK UNPLUGGED Comes to 54 Below

54 Below will present Theatre Rock in Theatre Rock Unplugged! a Cabaret Style, Unplugged version of their touring stage show - Live on Saturday February 1, 2025. Join in at 54 Below as the singers and pianist of Theatre Rock Live, add an electric violin, and present a unique, stripped down and unplugged celebration of Rock Musicals! Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton to Hell’s Kitchen, Rent to Rocky Horror, Superstar and Tommy to Wicked and Rock of Ages, Pippin, Beautiful, Jersey Boys and myriad others have enraptured audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. Theatre Rock Live, Unplugged, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below with a unique and intimate presentation.

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Stephen T Williams (Love Child – The Experience), the piano virtuosity of veteran musical director/composer Joe Andolino, and a special guest, electric violinist Benjamin Sutin.

MORE ABOUT THEATRE ROCK

Theatre Rock features vocalists and musicians with extensive professional resumes, On and Off-Broadway, and in the biggest live venues in the US. They mesh their Musical experience with a powerful and dynamic rock band to create a show for the ages! Theatre Rock Live! at 54 Below evokes the energy of a rock ensemble with a Broadway panache and flair. They fuse electric talent with the memorable, sing-along repertoire which engages audiences into the magic of rock musicals. Where else can an audience hear current rock musical hits and powerful classics like songs from Hamilton, Hair, Pippin, Wicked, Mean Girls, The Who’s Tommy, Rocky Horror, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jagged Little Pill, Aida, Jersey Boys, Tarzan, Mamma Mia, Chess, Rock of Ages and more?

