THE WITCHING HOUR : UNAUTHORIZED! to be Presented at The Green Room 42
This exciting series of cabarets answers the question, “What if your favorite films were turned into musicals?"
Tommy Ranieri will direct THE WITCHING HOUR: UNAUTHORIZED! Some of New York's hottest composers are coming together on October 16th at 9:30 PM in The Green Room 42 for a spooky and intimate evening of original music inspired by famous Halloween films.
New York-based theatre director Tommy Ranieri brings together seventeen composers for the introductory event of his new UNAUTHORIZED! series. This exciting series of cabarets answers the question, "What if your favorite films were turned into musicals?" For this first installment, beloved and cult-classic Halloween films take center stage with fourteen original songs written by some of New York's best up-and-coming composers. From the Harry Potter series to Nightmare of Elm Street 2, The Witching Hour will feature songs that would seamlessly fit into a musical adaptation of these classic films. With so much incredible new music, you will have no choice but to jump right out of your skin and do a skeleton dance for this high-octane musical thriller for the frightening films that raise the dead right in the middle of The Green Room 42.
With new music by...
Celine Snippe
Justin Gates
Ellie van Amerongen
Kyle Segar & David Kornfeld
Nathan Fosbinder
Paulie Pecorella & Sean McCabe
Rebecca Murillo
Robbie Torres
Sam Rosenblatt & Elspeth Collard
Shiloh Bennett
The Band includes...
Jon Audric Nelson (Piano)
Andrew Whitbeck (Bass)
Joseph Novello (Drums)
With performances by...
Ellie van Amerongen
Kris Bramson
Amanda Briskin-Wallace
CJ David
Brandon Dubuisson
Nathan Fosbinder
Maya Lagerstam
Alex Leberfeld
Brian Edward Levario
Robbie Torres
Dani Weiner
Mads Witmer
Tickets start at $29, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here.