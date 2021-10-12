THE WITCHING HOUR : UNAUTHORIZED! to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Tommy Ranieri will direct THE WITCHING HOUR: UNAUTHORIZED! Some of New York's hottest composers are coming together on October 16th at 9:30 PM in The Green Room 42 for a spooky and intimate evening of original music inspired by famous Halloween films.

New York-based theatre director Tommy Ranieri brings together seventeen composers for the introductory event of his new UNAUTHORIZED! series. This exciting series of cabarets answers the question, "What if your favorite films were turned into musicals?" For this first installment, beloved and cult-classic Halloween films take center stage with fourteen original songs written by some of New York's best up-and-coming composers. From the Harry Potter series to Nightmare of Elm Street 2, The Witching Hour will feature songs that would seamlessly fit into a musical adaptation of these classic films. With so much incredible new music, you will have no choice but to jump right out of your skin and do a skeleton dance for this high-octane musical thriller for the frightening films that raise the dead right in the middle of The Green Room 42.

With new music by...

Billy Recce

Celine Snippe

Justin Gates

Ellie van Amerongen

John-Michael Lyles

Karina Gallagher

Kyle Segar & David Kornfeld

Nathan Fosbinder

Preston Max Allen

Paulie Pecorella & Sean McCabe

Rebecca Murillo

Robbie Torres

Sam Rosenblatt & Elspeth Collard

Shiloh Bennett

The Band includes...

Jon Audric Nelson (Piano)

Andrew Whitbeck (Bass)

Joseph Novello (Drums)

With performances by...

Ellie van Amerongen

Kris Bramson

Amanda Briskin-Wallace

CJ David

Sean Doherty

Brandon Dubuisson

Nathan Fosbinder

Hillary Fisher

Christian Flaherty

Karina Gallagher

Alia Hodge

Sarah Kleist

Maya Lagerstam

Alex Leberfeld

Brian Edward Levario

Kate Loprest

Conor McShane

Ruth Pferdehirt

Connor Russell

Kyle Segar

Robbie Torres

Dani Weiner

Mads Witmer

Tickets start at $29, there is no food/drink minimum. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Ave in Manhattan. Tickets and additional information are available here.