THE VOICE Canada Finalist David Marino to Return to Birdland This Month

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of rising young Canadian jazz vocalist David Marino – finalist on Canada's edition of TV “The Voice” – on Monday, December 30 at 7:00 PM. Marino comes back to the club after a well-received debut earlier this year, and will once again present an eclectic program of jazzy renditions of everything from the Great American Songbook to beloved pop songs. There is a $25-35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

David Marino is a singer making headway internationally, performing at prestigious venues and jazz clubs across North America. Marino performs regularly at Place des Arts in Montreal. He just completed his West Coast US debut tour starting in San Francisco, and was just in Rome making his European debut in September. Marino is an actor as well, and is a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse. He recently played the lead role of Melchior in Contact Theatre's production of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening. Aside from performing, Marino is a proud advocate for mental health causes, and through concerts, has helped raise $50,000 for the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal. Next, Marino will release his first live EP in 2025 and is currently working on his debut studio album.

