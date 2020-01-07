THE ONES THAT GOT AWAY: A JOE ALLEN TRIBUTE Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the incomparable current staff of Joe Allen restaurant in The Ones That Got Away: A Joe Allen Tribute on Monday, February 3. In May, 1965, Joe Allen opened the restaurant that bears his name. That same year, the cast of the ill-fated show Kelly gave Joe a poster of their show. It ran one performance, and they thought it should hang, well, somewhere. Since then, it's become a Broadway tradition for those unlucky flops to adorn the restaurant's walls. Directed and produced by Nick Flatto, The Ones That Got Away is a Valentine's Day tribute to those forgotten flops as we remember the lost love songs of Broadway's past.

When the waitstaff isn't slinging our legendary banana cream pie or making martinis for Broadway's elite they are performing. Featured vocalists include KC Comeaux (One Arm: The New Group), Nicole Fernandez-Coffaro (Lady in the Dark: New York City Center; Evita: Actors' Playhouse), Michael Ray Fisher (Rocktopia; Elf National Tour), Nick Flatto (A Christmas Story National Tour; Funny Thing Happened: Shakespeare Theatre Company), Colin Lee (Beauty and the Beast National Tour; Guys and Dolls National Tour), Megan McGarvey (Cabaret: Sharon Playhouse; CBS's Bull), Chris Persichetti (Hair, Rock of Ages: Forestburgh Playhouse; Memphis: Gateway), Jonathan Wiener (Spamalot: Orlando Shakespeare Theatre; HBO's The Plot Against America), and Will Wilkinson (Seussical the Musical: The Straw Hat Players).

Garrett Taylor will be musically directing the evening.

The staff of Joe Allen Restaurant in The Ones That Got Away: A Joe Allen Tribute plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, February 3 at 7 pm. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You