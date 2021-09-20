THE MUSIC OF: ADELE to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Michael Anthony Theatrical has announced its re-opening performance of "The Music of: Adele, Rumor Has It" at The Green Room 42.

After a sold-out performance, originally produced in 2018, Michael Anthony Theatrical revives Rumour Has it, celebrating the music of the critically acclaimed Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, Adele. The Green Room 42 brings "The Music of: Adele, Rumour Has It" back to the stage for a one-night engagement on Friday, October 1st at 7:00 PM, featuring the unforgettable songbook of Adele. The night will feature musical numbers such as All I Ask, Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Send My Love (To Your New Lover) and more!

The evening will include performances by Caleb Adams, Alison Anaya, Marley Armstrong, Quentin Bruno, Kate Coffey, Katie Nelson Finan, Skyler Aryn Fischer, Matthew Fogleman, Jon Gluckner, Mackenzie Grosse, Emily Kay, Madeline Mancebo, Rachel Miller, and Zoe Tchapraste. This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino and musically directed by Skyler Fortgang.

"The past year and a half has been a challenging time," Artistic Director, Michael Restaino said. "I must admit, I almost lost all hope in the chance of bringing our amazing team and wonderful artists back to the stage. We are thrilled to have a second chance to bring this show back to life, along with many others included in our fall season."

Michael Anthony Theatrical recently announced its return to The Green Room 42 with it's Musicals In Concert Series featuring The Music of: Ghost, The Musical, The Music of: Heathers, The Musical and The Music of: Frozen, The Musical.

