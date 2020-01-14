THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW Returns To The Slipper Room On January 27

On the last Monday of every month, The Love Show and Corn Mo bring an intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.

Troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and rambling, off-kilter anecdotes.

Angela Harriell choreographs original numbers for The Love Show Dancers that feature dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises! Trivia contests entertain with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers with prizes of insignificant worth!



Our special guests are the wonderful comedic characters of Bradford Scobie and the delightful burlesque of Edie Nightcrawler!



Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-corn-mo-love-show-show-tickets-85814989945. For more information visit www.slipperroom.com.





