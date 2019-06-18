THE CORN MO AND LOVE SHOW SHOW Returns To The Slipper Room June 24

On the last Monday of every month, The Love Show and Corn Mo bring an intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.

Troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and rambling, off-kilter anecdotes. Angela Harriell choreographs original numbers for The Love Show Dancers that feature dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises! Trivia contests entertain with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers with prizes of insignificant worth!

Our special guests are Chris Rozzi, the Peter Sellers of New York City, and the truth in a sequin leotard, Anna Copa Cabanna!

Monday, June 24, 2019

Doors at 7 PM

Show at 8 PM

$15 pre-sale

$20 at the door

$30 pre-sale reserved

Tickets available at:

https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1870875

The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street (entrance on Stanton)

New York, NY, 10002 www.slipperroom.com





