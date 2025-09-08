THE BEAT OF A WANDERNG HEART to be Presented at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical revue The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will have its world premiere production this fall at New York’s Laurie Beechman Theatre for five performances from Tuesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM. The Beat of a Wandering Heart, which features a four-piece band, is created and directed by Mark Nadler, and includes choreography by James Harkness and musical arrangements by Nadler.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart stars two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles, The Scarlet Pimpernel, My Fair Lady), Broadway standout James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Chicago), and newcomer Casey Borghesi, with additional casting to be announced.

Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins have created rich theatrical musicals scores for acclaimed shows from London’s West End (The Fields of Ambrosia) to Off-Broadway (Johnny Guitar: The Musical), in addition to many compositions for television and film, winning nominations and awards from Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle to Drama League, Grammys, and beyond. The revue displays the color and range of the duo’s diverse repertoire of songs. It’s a sung-through story of the thrills of being anywhere else, being with anyone else and, eventually, finding peace by coming home. The Beat of a Wandering Heart features 50 years of tantalizing songs, from the start of their collaboration in the 1970s to the title number, written expressly for the show this year.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Mark Nadler on The Beat of a Wandering Heart,” says Silvestri. “Researching and choosing material from our varied musical creations over the years was at first a bit daunting. I opened the vault of manuscripts, tapes, CDs, and vinyl LPs in my basement to find songs that Joel and I created as far back as the 1970s. We wrote for PBS’s ‘Sesame Street’ and CBS’s ‘Captain Kangaroo,’ followed by our bi-coastal years creating film and TV themes and scores, including a heartwarming score for Whistle, our only animated project. Chronicling that music became a welcome and rewarding experience for me.”