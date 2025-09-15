TALE Storytelling Show to Return to NYC's The Red Room This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TALE, the acclaimed New York City storytelling series, will return on Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Red Room above KGB Bar (85 E. 4th St). Now in its 12th year, the show continues to bring together the city’s best storytellers for an evening of smart, hilarious, and compelling true tales.

Over the years, TALE has featured performers such as Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Jena Friedman (Borat), and Anthony Haden-Guest (Vanity Fair), as well as writers and comics from Conan, The Daily Show, HBO, and Last Week Tonight. The upcoming edition will be hosted by Harmon Leon (This American Life, 99% Invisible) and will showcase stories from:

Sarah Rose Siskind (StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson)

Jess Wood (HBO’s Def Jam Comedy)

Ezra Holmlund (RISK!)

Emily Epstein White (Daily Kos)

Live music will be provided by Jawnee Conroy.

Tickets

TALE will take place Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:00 p.m.) in the Red Room above KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St, NYC. Tickets are $15, with a $12 discount available using code DiscountTALE. There is a two-drink minimum; 21+ only. Tickets are available at the door.