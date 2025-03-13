Summer Reign to Celebrate Birthday Bash at The Slipper Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summer Reign, STAGE TIME's resident Gogo empress will celebrate her birthday bash with PJ Adzima (Book of Mormon) and friends as part of this week's show. Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

Burlesque lovers are in for a special night: Summer Reign hosts while Dyonne L'Hommie and King Queen each bring their signature fusion of drag and burlesque. Mox Lee and Rachel Slack will mesmerize with their gravity-bending aerial doubles, and Bronx-based musician Saso performs two original songs. Join Summer and friends to celebrate as DJ Samy Ravs keeps the party alive all night long - it's a night that you won't want to miss!

This week's show is set to be a true spectacle, blending the best of burlesque, magic, aerial acrobatics, and high-energy beats. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping talent, sultry performances, or a night of non-stop entertainment, STAGE TIME: After Dark delivers. Get ready for an evening full of surprises, unforgettable acts, and electrifying performances from some of the finest talents in NYC. You never know what surprises the night will bring-don't miss out on this wild and thrilling showcase!

"Every year for my birthday, my only wish is to feel like the sun- I mean that, I want to be surrounded by the people that light up my life," says gogo empress Summer Reign. "Stage Time is about making connections and legacy, and there's a spotlight big enough for us all. For the big, dirty, and flirty 30th, I want the blood of my blood to flood the stage and the house of the Slipper Room for this After Dark. We're bringing you some of my best NYC family - even my mom will be there!"

With multiple monthly productions, including STAGE TIME with PJ Adzima on Monday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

