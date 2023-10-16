Suede to Perform at Birdland Theater in November

BIRDLAND THEATER will present pop, jazz, and blues vocalist, and instrumentalist Suede on Thursday, November 9 at 8:30 PM. She will be joined by her longtime pianist Freddie Boyle and Bill Moring on bass. There is a $25-$35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Suede tours nationally and internationally filling the best rooms, from Feinstein's in San Francisco to Birdland in NYC to Blues Alley and The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Her PBS special “Live at Scullers Jazz Club” has currently aired on 54 stations nationally during their on air fundraisers to keep PBS thriving. Her recording of the great Shirley Eikhard's “Emily Remembers” was the number one song of the year on WJZW radio, Washington, D.C. and has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Alzheimer's research and support nationally. With a strong belief in the responsibility any degree of celebrity carries she's played countless benefits for various causes, including recently helping to raise $45,000 in one night for a free clinic outside Washington, D.C.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Suede on Thursday, November 9 at 8:30 PM. There is a $25-$35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit Click Here.



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

October 16 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Maude Maggart – “Here Come the Dreamers”

Maude Maggart, the singular cabaret artist, will debut a new show, “Here Come the Dreamers,” is a musical journey on the subject of dreams, and how they weave their way through The American Songbook and beyond. Since her debut in 2001, Maude has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim, performing across the United States and Europe; notably at Cafe Carlyle, and her longtime yearly engagement at The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. Maude has been featured in Michael Feinstein's "Standard Time” at Carnegie Hall, and "A Prairie Home Companion" with Garrison Keillor. She has also performed at Lincoln Center with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and sang for Dr. Cornel West's celebration at Princeton University. On film, Maude can be seen in the Johnny Mercer documentary for TCM, "This Time the Dream's On Me,” directed by Clint Eastwood. She has been the subject of NPR's “Morning Edition,” and is a favorite of radio personality Jonathan Schwartz. Maude is featured on her sister Fiona Apple's Grammy-award-winning album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” Maude has five solo albums,; including her latest, “Here Come the Dreamers.”

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jamie deRoy & Friends

Hostess and producer Jamie deRoy returns with her multi-MAC Award-winning variety show. Proceeds benefit The Entertainment Community Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative. Special guests will be Tony Danza, Nikki M. James, Daisy Jopling, Nicolas King & Seth Sikes, and Steven Scott. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, and musical directed by Ron Abel, with Ritt Hennon bass and Ray Marchica on drums. This colorful cabaret series has been thrilling New York City audiences for the past 25 years and serves as the basis for de Roy's award-winning cable television show which spotlights well-known entertainers and newcomers that are lighting up the marquees of cabaret, theater, music and comedy. Jamie deRoy has won three Tony Awards, eight MAC Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards and ten Telly Awards for her extensive work on both stage and screen.

$75-40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 6 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

George Abud and Katrina Lenk – “Swung”

The duo – who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band's Visit – return in an encore performance of their sold-out show. The evening features a sizzling selection of songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Jordan, Marlene Dietrich, Kay Thompson, Umm Kulthum, and many more. Together with a swinging five-piece band featuring music director Jake Landau on piano, Dan Berkery on drums, Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Harvey Valdes on guitar, this will be a dreamy, madcap soirée of talk and tunes. Katrina Lenk has had the good fortune to be in several Broadway shows: The Miracle Worker, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once the Musical, Indecent, Company, and The Band's Visit, for which she won Tony and Grammy Awards. Her TV and film work includes a stint on the final season of “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tommy,” and “The Good Fight.” George Abud is a proud Arab-American artist, fresh off the new musical Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater, starring Norbert Leo Butz. His Broadway credits include The Band's Visit (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording) and The Visit (OBC Recording).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 14 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln is a modern day song and dance man, and this outing will find he and his swoon-worthy quintet delighting the audience with swinging renditions of jazz standards and sultry ballads.The native New Yorker was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely-acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

November 20 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Akers – “Water Under the Bridge”

Singer and actress Karen Akers will return with her concert featuring musical director Alex Rybeck. Akers takes a look back at some of the songs that first brought her acclaim in cabaret as well as on Broadway, television, and recordings — works by Craig Carnelia, Maury Yeston, Edith Piaf, and Stephen Sondheim, among other treasures. Akers is one of America's more arresting and successful concert stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and The Hollywood Bowl, as well as the Cafe Carlyle and The Oak Room at The Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, and Barcelona's Liceu Opera House. She appeared on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel. She made her debut on the Great White Way in the original production of Nine, receiving a Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum