Steven Brinberg as 'Simply Barbra' Joins CELEBRATION! THE SONGS OF TOM JONES & HARVEY SCHMIDT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Steven Brinberg, aka “Simply Barbra,” has joined the cast of CELEBRATION! THE SONGS OF Tom Jones AND Harvey Schmidt, to be presented at the Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street, NYC 10036) on Tuesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM.

The event will feature songs from Jones & Schmidt’s Broadway musicals Celebration, 110 in the Shade, and I Do, I Do as well as a sampling of the team’s Off-Broadway scores, along with a special 65th anniversary tribute to their most beloved and frequently produced show, The Fantasticks, performed by top Broadway talent* including Tony® Award nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, La Cage aux Folles), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), William Michals (South Pacific, Parade), and Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), along with Alec Nevin (A Bronx Tale national tour), Ben Jones and Megan Styrna (multiple appearances at 54 Below).

A special guest for the evening will be Michael Glenn Smith, who will share his memories of appearing in several Jones/Schmidt shows.

CELEBRATION! THE SONGS OF Tom Jones AND Harvey Schmidt is produced and directed by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine as musical director/pianist. Tickets are priced at $35.00 plus service fee, and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit here.

Located downstairs at the West Bank Café, the Laurie Beechman Theatre is one of New York's most intimate performance venues, where such notables as Joan Rivers, Stephen Sondheim, Nathan Lane, Ariana Grande, Andre DeShields, The Who, and thousands of others have worked and performed. Newly redesigned by David Rockwell, the theatre has a rich history as a home for play development, cabaret, stand-up, concerts, drag, burlesque, sketch comedy, magic, and more!



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos