Seussical Reunion Concert Will Be Held at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kevin Chamberlin, Cathy Rigby, Ann Harada & MORE in the Seussical Reunion Concert on Monday, November 22nd, 2021. Members of the original Broadway cast will be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you'll find there!

Cast Includes: Cameron Bowen, Kevin Chamberlin, Joyce Chittick, Natascia Diaz, David Engel, Sara Gettelfinger, Justin Gomlak Greer, Anthony Blair Hall, Ann Harada, Catrice Joseph, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, Tom Plotkin, Cathy Rigby, Jerome Vivona, Stuart Zagnit.

Concert Produced & Directed by Jerome Vivona

Music directed by David Madore

Movement Supervisor: Joyce Chittick

Show Artwork: Justin Squigs Robertson

Video production: David Engel

Production Assistant: Alexandra Keane

Production Assistant: Elias Husiak

There is a $45-$105 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information is available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.