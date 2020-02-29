Seth Sikes will perform Seth Sikes Sings the '20s! at Feinstein's/54 Below on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:00PM. The new show will celebrate songs made famous nearly a hundred years ago. Sikes debuted this program on New Year's Eve and will be performing it for the first time since then.

Sikes said, "So much of what is great about American music started in the 1920s. Under prohibition, the songs were naughty and a new sophistication was brewing. It's no wonder that so much of this music is still roaring a hundred years later."



Sikes has been performing at Feinstein's/54 Below in a series of consistently sold-out appearances in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli and Bernadette Peters.

The New York Times said of Sikes's debut, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit."

The critics were just as kind for his follow-up show Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli and The New York Post said, "It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs."

Sikes is also known in the theatre as an Associate Director, on shows like The Band's Visit, The Nance, and Tribes. He will perform with a full band under the direction of Matt Aument. The evening will be directed by Eric Gilliland.

Cover charges range from $45 - $90 and there is a $25 food & beverage minimum.

For more information: https://54below.com/events/seth-sikes-sings-the-20s/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You