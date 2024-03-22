See Nicole Henry, Andrea McArdle & More at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI – MARCH 25 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join in for a brand new concert celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people” who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XMs On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform and music director and rare music archivist Michael Lavine will be at at the piano. They will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks to be announced who will perform in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You’ll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV, and popular songs about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.”

Featuring John Bolton, Marilyn Maye, Zal Owen, Christine Pedi, and Lee Roy Reams.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY AROUND THE GLOBE – MARCH 25 AT 9:30PM

Join us in our Escape to Margaritaville and take a journey around the world on the late, great Jimmy Buffett’s plane, The Hemisphere Dancer as 54 Sings Broadway Around the Globe! Follow our journey not only through the sounds of commonly and uncommonly known Broadway musicals, but also stunning visuals from each location. You’ll hear songs from Miss Saigon, The Great Comet of 1812, Mamma Mia, and much more, so grab your passport and let us take you on the trip of a lifetime!

Directed/Produced by Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D’Elia.

Music directed by Asher Denburg (Spamilton national tour, Cirque Musica national tour).

Featuring Jamie Baio, Jackie Barics, Victoria Barics, Brayden Co, Michael D’Elia, Brett Evans, Ashton Fariello, Matthew J. Hoffman, Sejal Joshi, Alyssa Kirchner, Gina Lardi, David Mosca, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and Nadia Wilemski.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICOLE HENRY: DECADES OF DIVA – MARCH 26 & 27 AT 7PM

World-renowned, award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry returns to 54 Below for the NYC debut of her new show Decades of Diva, celebrating an array of music made famous by THE Divas we know and love: Diana, Ella, Barbra, Donna, Celine, Mariah, Chaka, Whitney, Shirley, Sarah, and more.

Henry’s versatile and emotionally driven performances have wowed 54 Below audiences since 2016, including with her BroadwayWorld nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Songs of Whitney Houston (Best Tribute Show). Henry also remains a vocal leader in the jazz world with her latest album, Time to Love Again, reaching #4 on the U.S. JazzWeek Radio Chart and remaining in the TOP 40 for 20 weeks.

The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have compared Nicole Henry to Sarah Vaughan, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and bluesy gospel style. Whether burning through a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad, Nicole truly makes each song uniquely her own and “aims right for the emotional center” (Billboard). The New York Times raved, “I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery.” So abandoned is her joy that you can’t watch her without being drawn in.

Among her numerous accolades, Henry received the Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance,” “Best New Jazz Artist” by HMV Japan, and “Best Solo Musician” by the Miami New Times. Henry has enjoyed four TOP 10 CDs and has headlined stages in 20 countries throughout her career.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GUILTY PLEASURES – MARCH 26 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night full of unpredictable excitement and a whole lot of guilty pleasures that will leave you singing and dancing in your seat! For one night only, experience the songs you secretly adore come to life onstage in 54 Sings Guilty Pleasures.

Our all-star cast of Broadway performers and new talents will take you on a nostalgic journey from iconic boy bands to country tunes, from Disney to Britney Spears, and everything in-between. If you’ve ever given a concert-style performance of cringy radio hits in your tiny apartment shower, in an empty subway car, or jammin’ alone in the car, this show is a must-see. Produced by Artful Voices Theatre Company LLC. Music direction by Jeremy Jacobs, with associate music direction by Benjamin Balatbat.

Featuring Casey Burke, Kenedi Chriske, Caitlin Rae Diekhoff, Leigh Dillon, Paula Gaudier, Sydney Jo Gershon, Arnold Harper II, Sabrina Daysie Huancayo, Nick Adam Humphries, Gabrielle Lavoie, Tony Lehman, Natalie Livingston, Lauren Monaco, Zachary Scott Prall, Melvin Rodz, Lily Rose, Alex Shunnarah, Steven Van Dao, and Hannah Verdi.

Joined by Dave D’aranjo on bass, David Mayers on guitar, and Amanda Morrill on drums.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SEAN MCMANUS: ON THE ROAD AGAIN – MARCH 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sean McManus returns to 54 Below by popular demand, following his sold-out debut, Finding my Voice(s). An alum of 2 national tours, just off the national tour of Beetlejuice, McManus shares hilarious stories, meaningful moments and catchy songs that have marked his journey on the road. You’ll get the behind the scenes scoop on what it takes to bring Broadway across America and how to tackle the hustle and bustle lifestyle of a traveling performer.

Featuring special guests Tayler Harris and Larkin Reilly.

Produced by Maggie Bergman.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

UTE LEMPER: RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE – MARCH 28 AT 7PM

Ute Lemper: Rendezvous with Marlene

This show is based on a 3 hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories, and stardom.

What a secret gift to hear Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow, and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute’s opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin – the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 – Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest.

In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CIRQUE BELOW – MARCH 28 AT 9:30PM

Broadway meets Cirque in a new dining experience! Meet the denizens of Cirque Below as they take over 54 Below. Directed by Anthony Logan Cole and featuring circus and cabaret acts from “America’s Got Talent,” Cirque du Soleil, and more along with a live band and vocals from some of Broadway’s best. Enjoy the best dinner show in NYC!

Music direction by Paolo C Perez.

Hosted by Josh Walker.

Featuring hand to hand acro couple Angela Buccinni Butch and Yoni Kallai, Courtney Dease, international magic star Ryan Kane, world renowned juggler Michael Karas, clown Ambrose Martos, boylesque beauty Mizzaddy, sensual contortionist Emily Torres, Maria Wirries, Jordan Wolfe, and Ashley Wool.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANDREA MCARDLE: CONFESSIONS OF A BROADWAY BABY – MARCH 29 & 30 AT 7PM

The performance on Mar 30 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Andrea McArdle brings Confessions of a Broadway Baby to 54 Below for the first time! In this show, Ms. McArdle mesmerizes audiences with the music of Broadway and Hollywood legends including Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse.

With her irrefutable Broadway-defining voice that won our hearts since her epic childhood, Ms. McArdle relays countless tales of her unique life of treading the boards and sings these iconic showstoppers in the way only this super talent can. She speaks with delicious honesty and humor as she charms audiences with her personal tales of the luminaries that have been an extraordinary part of her life.

The names that flow (Streisand, Lansbury, Channing, Liberace…) bring us back not only to a different time, but to an era where to be a star of the stage was simply a different persuasion. Get ready for an evening of song and Broadway history!

Andrea McArdle originated the title role in Annie in 1977, became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award® as Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and went on to perform the role in London’s West End. On Broadway she has starred in Jerry’s Girls, Starlight Express, State Fair, Les Misérables, and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. She starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret and has played the title roles in Mame and Hello, Dolly!. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway. Ms. McArdle has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PORTER CARROLL, JR: THE EVOLUTION OF CABARET – MARCH 29 AT 9:30PM

“Simply put, this is a bold and daring nightclub act for the modern world.”

– Huffington Post

Welcome back to 54 Below, Porter Carroll, Jr., founder of Atlantic Starr, the R&B/Pop hit machine from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Now performing worldwide with the number one selling duo in music history Daryl Hall & John Oates as their percussionist and vocalist, Porter is also headlining his own sold out shows, The Evolution of Cabaret, an innovative cabaret/nightclub act that puts a new exciting spin on popular classics never before seen on the Jazz club and cabaret circuit. Featuring a tasty panoply that runs the gamut from R&B and improvisational jazz to soul, funk, blues, Rock & Roll and more, this is a must see show!

Featuring a band that includes Andy Abel (guitar), David Livolsi (bass), Danny Obadia (keyboard), and Joel Rosenblatt (drums).

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE! – MARCH 30 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for Theatre Rock Live, a soaring tribute to Rock Musicals! Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who’s Tommy to Wicked and Rock of Ages, have enraptured audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. Theatre Rock, part show and part rock concert, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below. The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein, the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Lawrence Street (Carmen Jones, Urinetown, Mean Girls) fused with the energy a skilled rock/pop band anchored by veteran musical director Joe Andolino. So, get your voices warmed up, your air guitars tuned, and prepare to dance in your seats to songs you know and love. It’s Theatre Rock!

Featuring Chris Amelar on guitar, Joe Andolino on keys, Eric Scott Klein on vocals, Matthew Maldonado on drums, Olivia Renteria on vocals, Lawrence Street on vocals, and Tony Ventura on bass.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – MARCH 31 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Joined by special guests Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Ramona Mallory, and Pamela Myers.

Featuring Rob Maitner, MOIPEI, Andrea Prestinario, James Seol, and Jordan Wolfe.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROSIE: A NEW MUSICAL BY ANNIKA STENSTEDT – MARCH 31 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an empowering evening featuring the songs of Rosie: A New Musical by up-and-coming composer/lyricist Annika Stenstedt! Inspired by Rosie the Riveter and the women of the homefront in World War II, experience the public debut of Rosie’s sweeping, emotional score, which both celebrates and interrogates the legacy of the iconic feminist symbol. Featuring a stunning cast, including theatre favorites and NYU Tisch graduates, the concert will share a special glimpse of a project that has been years in the making. Produced by Annika Stenstedt, Caroline Lace McPherson, and Brie Leftwich. Music direction by PJ Ju.

Featuring Cara Rose DiPietro, Chris King, Demiah Latreece, Amanda Leske, Sean Manucha, Caroline Lace McPherson, Marissa Mitchell, Joey Morof, Olivia Ondrasik, Senna Prasatthong, Annika Stenstedt, Gus Stuckey, Mona Swain, Hannah Lauren Wilson, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Gus Stuckey on trumpet and Henry Wolf on drums.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI March 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SEAN MCMANUS: ON THE ROAD AGAIN March 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ANDREA MCARDLE: CONFESSIONS OF A BROADWAY BABY March 30 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED March 31 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)



Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff