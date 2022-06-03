See Marilu Henner, THE GREASE 50TH REUNION, a Tony Awards Viewing Party & More at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

TELL ME MORE, TELL ME MORE: THE GREASE 50TH REUNION - JUNE 6 AT 7:00 PM

GREASE began as a Chicago community theatre production in a converted trolly barn and opened fifty years ago at the Eden Theater on Second Avenue in the East Village where it became one of the greatest success stories in American theater history! The musical has launched the careers of multiple actors who have gone on to great success. Tonight, Marilu Henner and James Canning (who both appeared in the original Chicago production, Broadway, First National Tour), bring together a stellar cast of performers who will sing and tell stories of the show that started small and grew into a worldwide phenomenon.

Join Marilu, Jim and fellow cast members Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Judy Kaye, Jim Jacobs, Tom Moore, Ken Waissman, Philip Casnoff, Bob Garrett, Ray DeMattis, Ellen March, Mews (Marya) Small, and other special surprise guests, as they share some of the greatest moments in the creation of one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history, soon to be a best-selling book!

Music direction by Michael Orland.

$80-90 cover charge. $135-145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELI BOLIN HAS NO FRIENDS, FEAT. PAULA PELL, SHEREEN PIMENTEL, & MORE! - JUNE 6 AT 9:30 PM

Eli Bolin, Emmy-nominated composer of cult favorites Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an action-packed show featuring family and friends performing songs from his entire catalogue. There'll be deep cuts, pesky earworms, new songs from new shows, less new songs from less new shows, songs from cool TV stuff and podcasts, and a partridge in a pear tree.

In addition to the aforementioned collaborations with comedian John Mulaney, Eli is also co-writer of the musicals Found, Volleygirls, Skippyjon Jones and The Last Song of Eddie Scourge. You can listen to Bit Parade, the musical video game podcast he co-hosts with longtime friend and collaborator Mike Pettry, on your favorite podcatcher. Eli has written music for "Sesame Street" for over a decade, as well as "Animaniacs," "Difficult People," and the theme song for "Clifford the Big Red Dog" (no, not that one, the new one). He's the founding music director of Story Pirates and once pretended to play drums on "30 Rock." He thinks you are nice.

Featuring Ashley Blanchet, Jake Ryan Flynn, Julie Klausner, Andrew Kober, Chrissy Pardo, Paula Pell, Shereen Pimentel, Allison Posner, Jed Resnick, Ava Briglia and Zuri Washington.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FOR A MILLION MILES: THE MUSIC OF COLLARD & ROSENBLATT- JUNE 7 AT 9:30 PM

After a sold-out debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in March, Collard & Rosenblatt are back, celebrating women+ and queer stories in musical theatre! Join Elspeth, Sam, and a whole collective of girls, gays, and theys on June 7th at 9:30pm for an evening of new work, performed by some Feinstein's/54 Below favorites as well as some up-and-coming artists! For a Million Miles: The Music of Collard & Rosenblatt will feature work from the duo's catalogue, including songs from Like the Wind, A Princess Story, and more!

Featuring Kris Bramson, RJ Christian, Lauryn Ciardullo, Alia Cuadros-Contreras, Nathan Fosbinder, Sara James, Mariyea, Kendall Stroud, Gileann Tan, Brooke Wexler, Mads Witmer, and Kaila Wooten.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER: MUSIC AND MEMORIES! - JUNE 8 AT 7:00 PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below following her last sold out engagement! The star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades-long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! NIKKO BENSON PRESENTS: ELSEWHERE, FEAT. NATALIE WALKER, BONNIE MILLIGAN, & MORE! - JUNE 8 AT 9:30 PM

Join Nikko Benson for his Feinstein's/54 Below debut as he takes the stage and runs away with it, bringing you to forgotten and fantastical places. With the help of his impossibly talented friends, Nikko will take you on a journey from Where The Wild Things Are to Undersea Noir, through houses both Gingerbread and Haunted, past dinosaurs and zombie hordes - we'll go anywhere and everywhere, as long as it's somewhere else. We've all had enough of here, haven't we?

Nikko Benson is the Jonathan Larson Award-winning author of Nikola Tesla Drops The Beat (Adirondack Theater Festival) and Start Again (Musical Theater Factory). His songs have been featured in the Kennedy Center's Broadway: The Next Generation series and on Brian Stokes Mitchell's album Plays With Music. But be warned: the songs you'll hear at this one-night-only event will not be those songs. These songs will be new, never-before-heard, and certainly-not-ASCAP-approved. Attend at your own risk.

Featuring Ally Bonino, Latoya Edwards, Roe Hartrampf, Jared Loftin, Bonnie Milligan, Mia Pak, Sarah Beth Pfeiffer, Jon-Michael Reese, Heath Saunders, Natalie Walker, and Joel Waggoner.

Directed by Hunter Bird. Musical direction by Dan Garmon.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: THE NEXT 10 YEARS OF TALENT - JUNE 9 AT 7 PM

Monday, June 5, 2012 was the night 54 Below opened its iconic red door for the first time and on Sunday, June 5, 2022 (and again on June 9, 2022) we will celebrate that night, 10 years ago, by focusing on the future. On these nights we'll be presenting the current outstanding and astonishing generation of performers and composers who'll be taking the next 10 years of theater music by storm. We invite those of you who've been present since the beginning and those who have recently discovered Broadway's living room to celebrate our tradition and our future in an evening to remember.

Music Direction by Daniel Mertzlufft (Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical, For You, Paige). Hosted by Felicia Fitzpatrick (Playbill, Call & Response Podcast). Produced by Amy Sapp (May We All, 54 Sings 1776).

Featuring Dhanny Burgos, Nadia Dandashi, Fafa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Fernell Hogan, Taylor Iman Jones, Desi Oakley, Marina Pires, Matt Rodin, and Devina Sabnis.

Songs composed by Marlow & Moss, Rodney Bush, Jaime Lozano*, Kate Leonard, Douglas Lyons*, Daniel Mertzluft, Zeniba Now, Rona Siddiqui, Macy Schmidt, and Sam Willmott*.

The band will include Elmo Zapp on bass, Conor Keelan on guitar, and Joshua Roberts on drums.

*Not appearing in-person

All guests will enjoy a complimentary Prosecco toast and a slice of birthday cake.

A portion of the proceeds for this event will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

$85 cover charge. $140 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - JUNE 9 & 30 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget.

$50-55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SETH SIKES AND FRIENDS: JUDY GARLAND'S 100TH BIRTHDAY, FEAT. JEANNA DE WAAL, MAX VON ESSEN, & MORE! - JUNE 10 AT 7:00 PM

Seth Sikes returns to Feinstein's/ 54 Below with some very special guests to salute Judy Garland, the most iconic of all icons, on her 100th birthday to sing some of the legend's best-known songs. Seth Sikes: Judy Garland's 100th Birthday will feature Sikes, one of today's most popular interpreters of Garland's work, performing many of the show-stopping standards for which Judy is known. His debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, captured BroadwayWorld's Best Tribute Show award and The New York Times said, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit!"

On this very special evening Sikes will partner with an array of talent to perform some of Judy's duets which are instantly recognized and some of his guests will belt out their own versions of Judy's best-loved standards. Music direction by Mark Hartman, and orchestrations by Matt Aument, Neil Douglas Reilly, and Tedd Firth.

Featuring Charles Busch, Jeanna de Waal, Nia Drummond, and Max von Essen.

$65 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BARBIE - JUNE 10 AT 9:30 PM

Come on, Feinstein's/54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie™ movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from "Barbie™ as the Princess and the Pauper," "Barbie™ as the Island Princess," "Barbie™ and the Diamond Castle," and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, with music direction by Austin Pogrob.

Featuring Florence Bannigan, Maggie Bera, Gabrielle Bieder, Cara Rose DiPietro, Mia Cherise Hall, Sejal Joshi, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, and Abigail Tucker.

$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ON STAGE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: MY CORNER OF THE SKY - JUNE 11 AT 5:30 PM

On Stage Collective presents our 2022 NYC cabaret cast bursting with outstanding, talented up-and-comers for their debut performance of show-stopping musical theater favorites at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Conceived and produced by Heather McKenzie Patterson and Katherine Sandoval Taylor.

On Stage Collective presents our 2022 NYC cabaret cast bursting with outstanding, talented up-and-comers for their debut performance of show-stopping musical theater favorites at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Conceived and produced by Heather McKenzie Patterson and Katherine Sandoval Taylor.

Music Direction by Kelsi Fulton.

The band will include Joseph Wallace on bass, Russ Nyberg on drums, and Kelsi Fulton on piano.

$60 cover charge.

ON STAGE COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: I AM ON MY WAY - JUNE 11 AT 8:45 PM

On Stage Collective presents our 2022 NYC cabaret cast bursting with outstanding, talented up-and-comers for their debut performance of show-stopping musical theater favorites at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Conceived and produced by Heather McKenzie Patterson and Katherine Sandoval Taylor.

Music Direction by Kelsi Fulton.

The band will include Joseph Wallace on bass, Russ Nyberg on drums, and Kelsi Fulton on piano.

$60 cover charge.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY - JUNE 12 AT 7:00 PM

It's Broadway's biggest night and you're invited! Celebrate theater's most glamorous event at our Tony Awards® Viewing Party. Watch the ceremony on our large screens and join us for dinner and drinks as you cheer on your favorite nominees. And this year, the Tonys are extra special as Feinstein's/54 Below is the recipient of a 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre!

The evening begins with a pre-awards celebration at 7pm on Paramount+, followed by the live ceremony at 8pm direct from Radio City Music Hall. This year's pre-show extravaganza will be hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, and Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose will host the main award show at 8pm. The show will feature performances from many of this season's nominated musicals, to be announced soon.

All guests will be invited to fill out ballots with their Tony predictions (must fill out ballot by 7:45pm to participate.) Prizes will be awarded as follows:

Grand prize: Two tickets to one Diamond Series show complete with four course meal ($700 value).

Second prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $100 meal credit ($250 value)

Third prize: Two tickets to an upcoming show including a $50 meal credit ($200 value)

The price of the Tony Night menu is $75 per person and includes your choice of three courses (appetizer, main and dessert) from the Feinstein's/54 Below menu as well as a selection snacks throughout the evening. Beverages will be charged on consumption.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.