See MARILYN MAYE: BY REQUEST & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 7 AT 6:30PM

Join Matt Doyle and Max Clayton for a one night only event in support of The New York Pops’ music education programs!

Max was most recently seen on Broadway in Chicago, and Matt is a Tony Award® winner for his performance in the revival of Company. This event is a rare opportunity to see Max and Matt share the stage as they sing songs from their illustrious careers including material from Company, Crazy For You, The Music Man, and Spring Awakening.

The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as the evening’s host, and guests will enjoy a three-course meal with wine pairings. Alumni from the orchestra’s PopsEd programs will provide a special opening act performance.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

Featuring Matt Doyle and Max Clayton.

Hosted by Steven Reineke.

Event Chairs: David Blakelock and Andrea Reiser.

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.

Tickets from $365. 5:30pm Champagne Reception. 6:30pm Performance and Dinner.

ON YOUR FEET! STARRING THE NATIONAL TOUR CAST – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an exhilarating evening featuring the songs of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. In an extraordinary celebration of some of Gloria Estefan’s greatest hits that led her to the Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter we know today. On Your Feet! takes you on her musical life journey including songs such as “1-2-3,” “Conga,” “Mi Tierra,” and “Cuba Libre,” along with so many more! Featuring the national tour cast of On Your Feet! 2022-2024, this concert is produced and directed by Miguel Flores, Kristen Tarragó, and Khi’Shawn Robinson. Music direction by Daniel Gutierrez.

Featuring the national touring cast of On Your Feet! Including Facundo Agustín, Gaby Albo, Camila Aldet, Berny Balbuena, Max Cervantes, Jake Dylan, Miguel Flores, Samuel Garnica, Marielisa Lugo, Emma Heistand, Madelin Marchant, Brian Marquez, Katie McCollum, Sara McGuire, María Moreras, Ralphie Rivera, Khi’Shawn Robinson, Adela Romero, Angelliz Rosado, Rodolfo Santamarina, Cami Taleisnik, Kristen Tarragó, Glendaliris Torres-Greaux, and Sophia Yacap.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY! – OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand after a sold out debut! 54 Below favorite and Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams presents Uncensored! For Adults Only! Featuring past encounters of the intimate kind…

With Alex Rybeck at the piano.

Fasten your seatbelts! Here is the X-rated Lee Roy Reams as you’ve never seen him before – growing up, dressing up, coming out, breaking barriers & awakening to his own sexuality, on & off-stage. The Tony Award®-nominated star of Broadway’s legendary 42nd Street was the first actor to play an openly gay man in the Broadway musical, Applause, starring Lauren Bacall. He, also, was the first American actor to play Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! with the blessing of Jerry Herman. Besides being a cowboy in Oklahoma!, an Olympic athlete in Lorelei, and a candelabra in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, he also wore $10,000 dresses in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria, and The Producers. But who is this man behind Duane, Dolly, Billy, Will, Henry, Albin, Toddy, Lumiere, and Roger DeBris? Come find out in this brand new show at 54 Below!

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RETURN TO WOODSTOCK 1969 – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Return to Woodstock 1969 offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the iconic music festival in an intimate and immersive setting. By combining music and storytelling, this cabaret promises to capture the essence of the original Woodstock experience (minus the mud) and take you on a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s counterculture movement. Celebrate the legacy of the historic festival and the legendary musicians who performed there; including hits from Janis Joplin, Crosby Stills, Nash & Young, Creedence Clearwater, and Jefferson Airplane. Expect a night filled with incredible performances and a genuine tribute to the music of Woodstock ’69. Produced by Autumn Eliza Sheffy, this will be a night to remember. Music direction by Connor Waage.

Featuring Jessie Davidson, Olivia Fenton, Quinten Hopkins, Olivia London, Marissa Nassar, Christine Oczkus, Kendall Paige Parrett, Michael Ricciardone, Noah Nehemiah Robinson, Autumn Eliza Sheffy, Renee Shohet, Joelle Smith, Jackie Smook, and Joseph C. Townsend.

Joined by Nick Restivo on drums, Nitsan Shai on bass, Connor Waage on guitar, and Aidan Wells on keys.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOUNDWALL: A NEW ROCK MUSICAL BY JOE ANDOLINO AND NICK NAPPO – OCTOBER 9 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for selections from Soundwall, A New Rock Musical. Soundwall is a compelling musical drama that follows Andreas, a young musician in Phoenix struggling to balance the demands of impending fatherhood, a looming family business takeover, and his own aspirations for a music career. Despite his calm exterior, Andreas grapples with severe anxiety, relying heavily on medication to navigate the pressures from his father Jeff and his girlfriend Sam. His childhood friend Dax offers a potential escape by suggesting a move to Los Angeles, where they could both pursue their musical dreams. The opportunity sparks a conflict within Andreas between his existing commitments and the lure of his artistic ambitions.

The musical explores themes of personal responsibility, the impact of mental health on life choices, and the struggle between fulfilling personal desires and familial duties, all encapsulated in the metaphor of the “sound wall” that Andreas must ultimately break through to find his true path.

Written by Nick Nappo with direction by Joe Andolino, audiences will be captivated by well-crafted adult contemporary progressive songs and lyrics that are inspired by the greats of 70s and 80s music. This is a chance to see the best performers in the rock music genre in one place!

This evening is produced by Laurie Edwards of Willful Entertainment in conjunction with First You Dream Entertainment of New York.

Directed by Noah Kirby.

Joined by Naxo Lara on electric violin.

Featuring Grace Callahan, Julian Decker, Walter Higginbotham, Eric Scott Klein, and Gabriella Marzetta.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST – OCTOBER 10-12 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This show is part of our Genesis Project, a new program designed to nurture and showcase emerging cabaret artists that is supported by a generous gift from Hybrid Films, Daniel Elias, and David Houts.

JChris and Carla Ardito are proud to present Brooklyn Bossa Nova, a celebration of the classic and contemporary sounds of Bossa Nova. Featuring the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, Marisa Monte, Brazil 66, and more, Brooklyn Bossa Nova also performs American pop hits that complement the Bossa Nova groove from such greats as Stevie Wonder and Burt Bacharach. “Mas Que Nada,” “Desafinado,” and “Summer Samba,” as well as hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more make for a fun-filled, sexy, and joyful night on the town. Brooklyn Bossa Nova was founded in 2022 and made its debut at Superfine in DUMBO.

Featuring special guest Anna Paloma.

Carla Melucci Ardito graduated from NYU and went on to graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her credits include small roles in the soap opera “Another World,” Broadway Salutes Lincoln Center at Avery Fisher Hall, Give My Regards To Broadway at Playhouse 91, touring for a year with Opera Northeast, Light Opera Of Manhattan, Broadway Review at Brooklyn Barge Music, Burt Bacharach Review (music directed by Mat Eisenstein). Carla performed with Bernadette Peters and Bea Arthur in the Broadway salute at Lincoln Center.

JChris is an urban Latin singer-songwriter known for a smooth voice and high energy performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin pop nostalgia, his Brazilian and Peruvian heritage, and exploring themes of queer culture. JChris has worked with many great artists including Carlos Vives, Omar Apollo, Kristin Chenoweth, and Tito Puente, Jr., to name a few. JChris has performed at Carnegie Hall, The White House, and will tour the world through the U.S. Department of State’s American Music Abroad program in the 24-25 season.

A special Hispanic Heritage Month menu has been created. It features dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. For the full Hispanic Heritage Month menu, click here.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Meghan Murphy: ADVENTURES FROM A BROAD – OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

“The dazzling redhead with a dynamite voice.” –Chicago Sun Times

“She’s a pied piper in red sequins, leading the way for the people, the fans, and the newcomers to the tribe.” –BroadwayWorld

Powerhouse songstress Meghan Murphy has taken the world by storm! Lovingly nicknamed “Big Red,” this critically acclaimed actor, singer, and producer has traveled the globe with her electric one woman show, garnering sold out shows in New York City, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Provincetown, Palm Springs, Puerto Vallarta, and many more. “A towering inferno of Talent,” (BroadwayWorld), Big Red will thrill and delight you with tunes ranging from Broadway to Beyoncé, a razor-sharp wit and her signature Old Hollywood charm. Jessica Rabbit meets Bette Midler in this dazzling chronicle of her global wanderlust and songbird shenanigans. Big voice. Big laughs. Big Red.

As an actor, you may have seen Meghan in musical productions across the US, including NYC & Chicago, for which she is a six-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee. She just completed a critically acclaimed, sold out run of Anything Goes in Chicago, which she starred in as Reno Sweeney. You may also recognize her from the film Captive State or as the national commercial face of Honey Nut Cheerios.

Music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. Featuring a world-class five-piece band.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Musical direction/piano by Tedd Firth.

Featuring Noah Robert Detar, John Easterlin, Abbey Hutchins, Ben Jones, Clare Martin, Chandler McCune, Elena Mindlina, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. Jackie Hoffman! – OCTOBER 13 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring special guest Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman on October 13.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo’ from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams’ play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FILIPINOS ON BROADWAY, FEAT. Arielle Jacobs, Ali Ewoldt, & MORE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

Karaoke seems to be the national pastime in the Philippines. Many (if not all) of Broadway’s Filipino performers grew up singing karaoke in their household – and eventually made careers out of it! Join us for an evening of celebrating and showcasing the talents of the industry’s Filipino artists. Featuring Broadway powerhouses and up-and-coming voices, this concert will provide an exciting mix of pop ballads, musical theatre selections, R&B songs, and more. Watch as these singers bring their karaoke skills from the living room to the 54 Below stage, in celebration of Filipino American Heritage Month!

Featuring Isabella Abuan, Christiana Alicante, Gabriel Argate, Niki Badua, Gabbie Ballesteros, Joshua Carandang, Ali Ewoldt, Melanie Fernandez, Timothy Matthew Flores, Arielle Jacobs, Joel Libed, Markus Mann, Lauren Marut, Diane Phelan, Sara Porkalob, Danielle Troiano, Bella Villanueva, Sydney Wesson, and Jason Yanto.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JAMES BUSAM: HEARTS, STARS, & RAINBOWS – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Actor, singer, writer, and musician James Busam, fresh off of his one and a half year run in The Office! A Musical Parody, makes his 54 Below debut with his original one-man musical, Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows. Tragic, hilarious, and inspiring, Hearts, Stars, and Rainbows, sees Busam navigate the journey between dreams, death, and new beginnings through his original music and lyrics. A New York Theatre Festival nominee, Busam has performed for audiences countrywide and is now bringing his story to the mainstage at 54 Below. You don’t want to miss this amazing night!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Lee Roy Reams: UNCENSORED! FOR ADULTS ONLY October 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

BROOKLYN BOSSA NOVA: CELEBRATING BRAZILIAN MUSIC WITH JCHRIS AND CARLA ARDITO October 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

