See Eva Noblezada, James Jackson Jr. & John-Andrew Morrison and More at The Green Room 42 This Month

The Green Room 42 has announced their September line-up for in-person cabaret performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor).

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8



BROADWAY SESSIONS

GR42 Series

Broadway's Favorite Night Out!

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! 2 Thursdays a month, host Ben Cameron welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY!

BEN CAMERON is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and The Broadway Cast podcast talk show on IHeartRadio Broadway! Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

JOHANN GEORGE

Everything I've Got

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

JOHANN GEORGE makes his solo cabaret debut at Green Room 42 in Everything I've Got. Join Johann for an evening featuring a little bit of everything: pop/soul, standards, and Sondheim. In this one-night-only performance, Johann sings all of the songs he's always wanted to sing for the audience he's always wanted to sing for.

JOHANN GEORGE is a New York based actor and singer. Regional credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, 5th Avenue Theatre, and Theatre Under the Stars. Johann is a graduate of Northwestern University and The School at Steppenwolf.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12



AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from INTO THE WOODS; DEAR EVAN HANSEN; PARADISE SQUARE; LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; ROCK OF AGES and THE BEDWETTER

STEPHEN DEANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ to be held on September 12th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. Produced and hosted by Casting Director STEPHEN DEANGELIS, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 157th edition of the series are JANA D'JENNE JACKSON (Standby for the roles of Audrey, Crystal, Chiffon, and Ronnette in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors), CAMERON JOHNSON (Standby for the roles of Baker, Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jack, Milky White and Steward in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods), ASHLEY E. MATTHEWS (Understudy for the role of Sherrie in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages), JAY MCKENZIE (Understudy for the role of Washington Henry in the Broadway Production of Paradise Square), MATEO LIZCANO (Alternate for the role of Evan Hansen and Understudy for the role of Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen) and CHARLIE ELOISE TASSONE (Standby for the role of Sarah in the Off-Broadway production of The Bedwetter). The evening will also include a Special Appearance from GAY WILLIS (Understudy for the role of Magnolia in the Broadway revival of Show Boat). Musical Director/Accompanist will be ASHER DENBURG.



TERRIE LYNNE...IN LOVE

A journey of love with songs by Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Andrew Lippa and more

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

TERRIE LYNNE is a young Broadway actress ready to introduce herself to New York City! Join her for a night of R&B sounds mixed in with some Musical Theatre songs. This night is sure to have you standing up on your feet dancing, singing and possibly crying as she explores the expression of a black woman in love and all that it encompasses, from being sexy, to goofy, to charming, to heartbreak, to grief and healing.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16



SHOWCASE: A REHEARSAL MUSICAL

New Musical in Concert

Featuring musical theatre graduates of the 2020/2021 pandemic years

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

An evening of songs from SHOWCASE: A REHEARSAL MUSICAL, a new musical comedy about a class of BFA musical theatre students the night before their college senior showcase, in a final rehearsal gone wrong. Featuring musical theatre graduates of the 2020/2021 pandemic years.

"The rehearsal hall closes in an hour, and the BFA musical theatre students need one final rehearsal before their morning flight to NYC, after all, tomorrow is their college Senior showcase. Will they get through a full run before the janitor kicks them out? Can you even fit a hundred headshots in your carry-on? Also, where is Baylee-the finale is her big number?! Broken character shoes, songs from Broadway flops, and a classmate who's gone AWOL, Showcase: A Rehearsal Musical is for anyone who's ever warmed up, worked hard, and dreamed big, all while crossing their fingers in the hopes that it comes true."

KEVIN RENN is a New York-based playwright.Some of his work including, BLACKS + PHATS, The Best Worst Holiday Window at Burgdof Goofmans, Jungle Juice, and Mulatto Boy have received various workshops and productions w/ Classical Theatre of Harlem, Out of the Box Theatrics, The Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, Festival Playhouse, and The Artist Co-op in NYC. Last year, Kevin's essay "The Manny Diaries", was published in the Modern Love column of The New York Times. BA: Indiana University.

ERIN J. REIFLER is an award-winning New York-based composer/lyricist, music director, and trombonist originally from Evanston, IL. Most notably as a writer, Erin and her collaborator Zonia, Tsang Lok Sze were chosen as 2021 New Voices Project Merit Award Winners by New Musical Inc. in collaboration with Disney Imagineering. Her song "Open Air" with collaborator Spencer Robelen was recently featured in the song cycle The Head and The Heart at NYMF 2019, and her musical The Trombone Lesson was the winner of Manhattan Repertory's 2016 10-Minute Play competition. She is the current Music Supervisor for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's National Music Theater Conference. Selected music team credits include Paradise Square (Barrymore Theatre), West Side Story (Broadway Theatre), Oratorio for Living Things (Ars Nova - Greenwich House), Cyrano (Daryl Roth Theatre), and We Won't Sleep (Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center). BA: Brown University MFA: NYU Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Proud member of ASCAP, Local 802, and the Dramatists Guild.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18



THE SCALICIS

A Sentimental Journey: Celebrating 100 Years of Doris Day

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Doris Day was an iconic singer, actress, and animal activist. From her early years, singing with the Barney Rapp Orchestra and Les Brown & His Band of Renown, to her years in Hollywood and later television (The Doris Day Show); she has won the hearts of people all over the world. Drawn to Ms. Day's bubbly nature and crystal clear vocals, AMANDA SCALICI grew up listening to Ms. Day's many albums. She was first introduced to Ms. Day's work through watching Romance On The High Seas. To quote the classic film, it was "magic". Amanda's voice has been described as a "lilting soprano" with "incredible tambour". She has perfectly blended her own unique style and a tribute to Ms. Day's iconic energy into every song. While she does not impersonate Ms. Day, audiences will be thrilled to hear their favorite hits performed with a refreshing energy. The tribute features many classics from Ms. Day's early years in radio and Hollywood- such as "Sentimental Journey", "Lullaby of Broadway", and "Secret Love"; mixed with hidden gems that are sure to become new favorites. This father-daughter team is not to be missed.

THE SCALICIS are taking the jazz world by storm with a unique take on the Great American Songbook classics! A rarity in the music business, AMANDA & ROBERT SCALICI are a father-daughter duo with a special connection on stage. They've appeared as guests on stage at Birdland Jazz Club (Jim Caruso's Cast Party, The Lineup with Susie Mosher), Rockwood Music Hall, Engelman Recital Hall, and LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in the US. They performed their solo show "An Evening with The Scalicis" at the Helen Mills Theater, NYC in 2018. They've also performed on tour, hitting the stage of The Troubador (London), The Bull's Head - Barnes (one of the premier jazz venues in Britain), and more. They've performed in venues across the US and Canada.

Featuring: AMANDA SCALICI (Vocals), ROBERT SCALICI (Guitar), MITCH ENDICK (Alto Sax, Flute, Clarinet), ALEX JEUN (Trombone), MIKE PONELLA (Trumpet), TOM GLUSAC (Tenor Sax), MIKE CAMPENNI - (Drums), GEOFF MORROW (Bass)



SAM RAVEN

Green Means Go

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Dear Little Sam,

I love you so much. You are beautiful. You are worthy. You are WANTED. You BELONG. You are ENOUGH. More than enough! You're my hero. You always have been.

I wish I could tell you life is about to get easier, but I can't. You're about to experience more pain than you deserve. It will suck. A lot. Neither of us have ever loved sugar coating (except on Sour Patch Watermelons) so I hope this truth will help set you free just ever so slightly. Breathe ?

You're about to learn how to love. This process will break you. This process will break you many times. Each difficult lesson will feel like the end of the world; like you aren't doing things the right way. There's nothing wrong with you! I promise. You need these painful years in order to learn to see the world clearly. In order to be able to understand it. This is necessary.



You are going to feel like an outcast in your family (it will be strongest when you become the token guncle at 18. Keep breathing?) All five of your beautiful siblings are significantly older. Just a fact! They've always been a step ahead of you because they are older than you are. THAT'S NOT YOUR FAULT. It isn't your fault, my darling, okay? It's not. Stop trying to grow up so fast. I love you. One by one, they will go off into the world and live there lives as everyone does eventually. They deserve to! You will feel cripplingly abandoned. You will get frequent migraines. You will fall into depression often. Don't fight it. Your body is resting, observing, absorbing, evolving. Drink a full glass of water when you feel a migraine coming on. Use the pink cup ?

You will have three major relationships. All three of them will be painful. You will survive. You will become stronger with each. You will grow. You will learn. And then one day, just before your 33rd birthday, you will blossom like a raven on fire from beneath your ashy Himalaya.



You will defy gravity ???✨?

Lean into the women in your life. They are safe. They've come into your life for a reason. They understand you more than you know.

Trust me, I'm older.

All your dreams are going to come true. All the dreams you've dreamed of and new ones you've you never dared to bring to focus. Get ready. It's gonna be a wild ride. Dreams beyond your WILDEST! But for now, know this: the doubt you're feeling is important. Doubt is what allows us to not only Windex the windows to our dreams, but also helps us visualize a path into them.

Ready for the secret? It's pretty cool. Ready? Write this down....

There is no window

Only a mirror?

Seek your answers there

I love you, Sam. Hope you have a beautiful day. Go fly a kite or somethin, will ya?!



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19



VILLAIN: DEBLANKS

A fill-in-the-blanks comedy

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

The star-studded shenanigans begin at 7pm, Monday, September 19, and the cast includes the always-hilarious JOSH LAMON (The Prom, Groundhog Day), charmingly disarming HUNTER RYAN HERDLICKA (A Little Night Music, Once Upon a Mattress), Broadway dynamo DONNA VIVINO (Wicked, Hairspray), the stealthy wit of Tony Nominee JOHN CARIANI (The Band's Visit, Caroline, or Change), NYC cabaret sensation NATALIE DOUGLAS (13-time MAC award winner), and the irresistible radiance of ALLISON MACKIE (Frasier, The Big C).

Originally from Maine, Billy Mitchell is an award-winning director and playwright. As a director, Billy has worked throughout the metro NYC area, staging several world premieres for the Midtown International Theatre Festival, as well as small venues around NYC & New Jersey including Theatre Row, FRINGE NYC, and The Attic Ensemble.

A member of the Dramatists Guild, Billy is the author of several plays (his script Blood & Oil is currently represented by the Freedman Agency), and a series of original TYA pieces. His first commissioned work, Bartholomew Fair, New Jersey - a 90-minute comedy-in-verse - enjoyed runs in NJ and NYC. He has a Bachelor's in Performance and a Masters in Directing from UMaine, studied educational theatre at NYU, and is frequently the host at events where the first choice was unavailable.



JAMES JACKSON JR. & JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON

5 Questions with James and JAM

From Broadway's A Strange Loop

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Equal parts late night talk show, "Inside The Actors Studio", and a phone call between old friends, this live version of the acclaimed web-series "5 Questions with James and JAM" is an evening of laughter, Broadway trivia, and pandemic vulnerability. Hosted by Obie Award winners JAMES JACKSON, JR. and JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON (Tony nominee, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award) from Michael R. Jackson's Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical "A Strange Loop". This live version of their show will feature musical performances from the hosts and their special guests, who represent insiders creators, and artists from all across the New York City theater scene.

JAMES JACKSON, JR. - The self-proclaimed 4th cousin of Viola Davis, with a healthy understanding of the strength of a good jumpsuit, and a fashion sense birthed from the removal of elastic waistbands, James' forthcoming coffee table book "Hold Your Own Door" will not be available through Random House.

JOHN-ANDREW MORRISON - John-Andrew is often tired and his favorite place to visit in the world is his bed. He has written no books and has never tried. His pleasant smile may or may not be him deeply trying not to pass gas in your presence. You're welcome. He is a legendary recording disc artist...in his mind.



THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22



RICHARD SHELTON IN...SINATRA: RAW

Winner of Best Solo Cabaret Show - Adelaide Fringe, Sunday Mail Awards

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

YOU ARE INVITED - 1971, The Purple Room, Palm Springs. Frank Sinatra faces retirement. The air is electric and the crowd jockey for position at Sinatra's last intimate show. But times are changing as The Rolling Stones and David Bowie dominate the charts. Sinatra's blue eyes are bloodshot and his face craggy with booze, cigarettes and memories. Things take an unexpected turn when he drinks 'One for My Baby' too many. This is the Sinatra you dream of meeting. Dangerous. Unpredictable. Startling. Brilliant.

Multi-award winning actor and singer, RICHARD SHELTON wrote and performs 'Sinatra: RAW'. Shelton is widely recognised as the world's most acclaimed dramatic interpreter of Frank Sinatra. Cast as Sinatra in the hard-hitting drama, 'Rat Pack Confidential' in London's West End, his gritty portrayal won Richard a 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' nomination from the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards and international acclaim. He has performed for British and European royalty, Sir Elton John, with Philharmonic orchestras and big bands across the world, in famed jazz venues including London's Ronnie Scott's and LA's Catalina's and Vitello's. His latest LIT Talent award winning 2021 album, 'An Englishman in Love in LA', releases April 2022. Richard is a familiar face to US TV audiences in 'Jane the Virgin' and 'House of Lies'.



BROADWAY SESSIONS

GR42 Series

Broadway's Favorite Night Out!

10:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! 2 Thursdays a month, host Ben Cameron welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25



EVA NOBLEZADA

So This Is Love

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Welcome back! Eva is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.

EVA NOBLEZADA recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.



REEVE CARNEY

GR42 Residency

Star of Hadestown & Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

After countless sellout performances at the Green Room, REEVE CARNEY returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Grayin on Showtime's Penny Dreadful, Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.

Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well as a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26



FOUNTAIN OF YOU

A New Musical

Featuring Jenni Barber, Maya Days & Jason Veasey

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

FOUNTAIN OF YOU is an irreverent, feminist chamber musical satirizing society's preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality... at a cost.

Book and Lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Music by Faye Chiao, Direction by Chloe Treat, and Music Direction by Jesse Kissel. Featuring JENNI BARBER, MAYA DAYS, JASON VEASEY, CAITLIN ORT, LEXI RABADI, and ALLIE RE

KENDALL MORGAN

For The Girls!

The stellar ladies of country music

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

Growing up in the south, I was surrounded by strong women. Everywhere I looked within my family and within my community, I saw countless examples of women who faced impossible challenges with grace and strength. At the same time, the music of female country artists was constantly in the foreground, with Reba, Shania, Loretta and Dolly along with many others making up the soundtrack to my childhood. So come to this show for a little Yeehaw, YASSIFIED.

KENDALL MORGAN is making his NYC cabaret debut with For the Girls as both performer and producer. A southerner turned city boy, he is so excited that this passion project is getting to come to life in this way. He was most recently seen at Theatre Row in Fire Island: The Musical.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30



OFF THE CHARTS WITH MARTHA BARTZ!

NYC Premiere!

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19

MARTHA BARTZ makes her Green Room 42 debut in a new show with Musical Director Dr. Mory Ortman. The show is OFF THE CHARTS both figuratively, as Martha delivers a musical romp that promises belly laughs, Broadway, standards and surprises; and literally, as Martha unveils new arrangements by a host of of New York's finest - Christopher Denny, Alex Rybeck, Sean Gough and more. The set spans from Gershwin to Gwon, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh, Joe Iconis, John Bucchino, and features a special nod to singer Jo Stafford and her alter ego "Darlene Edwards." And along with the merriment, Martha Bartz touches hearts.

Featuring Music Director Dr. Mory Ortman and directed by multi-award winner Jeff Harnar



SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR

Glamazon Prime

A Live Singing Drag Show That Really Delivers! Glam Award Winner & MAC Award Nominee

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15

SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR in her GLAMAZON PRIME is a follow up to her MAC Award Nominated cabaret, DRAGFLIX, spoofing TV Shows, Movies, and Musicals! And now in this post-mid-pandemic world, she's giving advice for online dating, working, shopping, therapy, more dating, and also where to find the best pillows for screaming. Join her for a fun filled night of live singing, comedy, and drag!

For the past decade, SUTTON LEE SEYMOUR has been spreading merriment and madness around the world from London to Los Angeles while also holding a residency in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret! She also performs with Atlantis Events on their gay cruise and resort vacations! Seymour stars in the comedy web series, WHAT A DRAG, which is available to stream on IndieFlix, Dekkoo, and YouTube!



