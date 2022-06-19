See Brian Stokes Mitchell, SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED & More at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

DIAMOND SERIES: BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL: SONGS AND STORIES - JUNE 20 - 25 AT 8:30 PM

Two-time Tony Award® winner Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Diamond Series debut with a dazzling concert of classic standards and soaring showstoppers from his celebrated career. In this joyous and elegant evening of glorious songs and personal storytelling, the star of Ragtime, Man of La Mancha, and Kiss Me, Kate will serenade audiences with his powerful baritone, accompanied by a trio led by his long-time pianist and collaborator, Tedd Firth.

A veteran of 10 Broadway shows that have garnered him a slew of awards including two Tony Awards and, most recently, induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame, Stokes has been dubbed Broadway's "Last Leading Man" by The New York Times, adding that he "brings an unprecedented fusion of theatrical heroism, pop-jazz sizzle, and emotional vulnerability ... Emotional risks abound ... (his) performances sustain a mood of vaulting exhilaration."

He was most recently seen on Broadway singing and hoofing as F.E. Miller in the illustrious production of Shuffle Along. During the Coronavirus shutdown, he received unexpected additional acclaim and national attention for singing "The Impossible Dream" from his apartment window every night for weeks during the pandemic in honor of the essential workers.

For this rare Feinstein's/54 Below Diamond Series, all guests will enjoy a specially designed four-course dinner and a complimentary welcome drink. The cost of the meal, excluding additional alcoholic drinks, is included in the ticket price, as is tax and gratuity. View our menu here. To create an intimate and premium experience, the capacity of the room will be limited and all guests will be able to select a reservation time. Following the performance, guests are invited to linger and continue their evening in the club.

Tickets start at $350.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, FEAT. MARK LAMBERT, RAMONA MALLORY, & MORE! - JUNE 26 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in.

Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Music direction by John Fischer.

The June 26 performance will star Lucia Spina, Bobby Belfry Marquee Five, Julie Reyburn, and Sierra Rein, along with special guests Mark Lambert, Ramona Mallory, and Sarah Rice.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SAD GIRL SONGS, FEAT. SAMANTHA PAULY, JERUSHA CAVAZOS, & MORE! - JUNE 26 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We all have the sad girl playlist we blare in our rooms alone "When The Party's Over." Join Broadway's best as they perform the songs every main character knows "All Too Well." Water your plants, grab your tote bag, and join this star-studded cast for a night of songs that make you want to let it all out! Featuring all of your favorites from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde, and more, this is an evening no astrology and oat-milk lover can miss!

Produced by Charlie Sirmaian and assistant produced by Kyle Goold.

Music direction by Danny Bernstein.

Featuring Jane Bruce, Morgan Dudley, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Hailee Kaleem, Kyra Kennedy, Alexis LaBarba, Charlotte Maltby, Samantha Pauly, Merrill Peiffer, Natalie Powers, Carolina Rial, Abrielle Scharff, and Joy Woods.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

SAFETY INFORMATION:

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.