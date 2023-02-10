See Alton Fitzgerald White, Countess Luann de Lesseps & More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION - FEBRUARY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White's interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Seal, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken and others. Sit back, relax and enjoy this Valentine's Celebration of love songs as Alton envelopes you with his rich, smooth baritone.

After a record-breaking 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Alton added author and in demand keynote speaker to his list of titles. His critically acclaimed book, My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance, filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life, is published by Disney Editions. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon, and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy. Alton has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar Winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar Nominee Sam Elliott and has had guest star roles on the hit TV series "Law and Order," "The Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Bull," "Dear Edward," "Let The Right One In," "Manifest," and is featured in the new season of "Dexter," to name a few.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BERKLEE NYC'S STEPPIN' OUT: ORIGINAL SONGS FROM NEW MUSICALS, FEAT. JASON SWEETTOOTH WILLIAMS & MORE! - FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:30 PM

After spending a year at the legendary Power Station Studios writing 13 original musicals, the inaugural cohort of BerkleeNYC's Writing and Design for Musical Theatre Master's degree program is back on one stage! These writers are bringing excerpts from their new musicals to 54 Below, with songs from A Great Day in Harlem, Burn, The Chosen One, Forestine, J.O.Y., Midas, Shadow in the Sun, Stevie and the Infinite Scroll, Sunken Cathedral, and Through the Frame. Join this magnificent cohort of writers as they step out into the streets of New York and raise their voices proudly.

Featuring Eddie Bean, Alexander Blanco, Hannah Bookman, John Brautigam, Joshua Carandang, Eli Cohen, Genesis Collado, Megan Colton, Emily Croft, Mason Emmert, Taylor Fagins, Brandon Fillette, Ellis Gage, Patrick Greeley, Nathaniel Gregory, Emma Griffone, Kristen Goodman, Ashley Hazzard, Dionne Hendricks, Alexis Kesselman, Kathleen Macari, David L. Murray, Jenna Roseborough, Kala Ross, Liza Sooy, Sio Tepper, Chase Uram, Clyde Voce, Alexandra Maria Vollero, Paul Watt-Morse, Jake Weinstein, Jayke Workman, Mo Yeh, and Joely Zuker.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY! - FEBRUARY 14 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine's Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

Featuring Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, Eric Chambliss and Nicole Ferguson, Aaron De Jesus and Gail Bennett, Liana Hunt and Larkin Bogan, Kyra Kennedy and Alex Branton, Joriah Kwamé and Jacob Lindquist, David LaMarr and Darnell White, Kelvin Moon Loh and Anthony Fett, Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis, and Brynn Williams and Gerald Jordan.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

For A Broadway Valentine's Day, we will offer a glass of Marc Hebrart Champagne with a special three-course prix fixe. Guests can enjoy the prix fixe menu for $85 or order any item a la carte.

7:00pm performance: $70 cover charge ($78.50 with fees). $105 premium seating ($117 with fees).

9:30pm performance: $55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees).

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY PART THREE, FEAT. STEPHEN SCHWARTZ & MORE! - FEBRUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind-the-scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did...told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all-star Broadway cast.

Featuring Major Attaway, LaDonna Burns, Hilary Cole, Erin Davie, Debbie Gravitte, AJ Holmes, Joe Iconis, Bruce Landry, Kelly Lester, Richard Maltby Jr., T. Oliver Reid, Bryan George Rowell, Stephen Schwartz, and Mark William.

The concert will be co-hosted by Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch.

Music direction by Michael Lavine.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Dramatists Guild.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: MILEY VS. HANNAH, FEAT. GABRIELLA JOY RODRIGUEZ & MORE! - FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:30 PM

Miley Cyrus will not appear at this performance.

Coming to you live from Broadway's Basement, you'll get the best of both worlds with this nostalgic pop concert, featuring songs by hit artist Miley Cyrus and her alter ego, Hannah Montana. With songs from all walks of Miley/Hannah's life, you're guaranteed to have a blast. Be a true friend and don't miss out on our performers living their popstar dreams at The Best of Both Worlds: Miley vs. Hannah.

Featuring Caroline Bachman, Juliana Andrea Betancur, Wesley Cappiello, Grace Chermak, Cydney Clark, Katelyn Crall, Sarah Helbringer, Christian Melhuish, Kevin O'Leary, Jacquelyne Paige, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Austin Turner, and Elora von Rosch.

Directed and produced by Morgan Milone, with music direction by James Stryska.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VALENTINE'S DAY WEEKEND WITH THE COUNTESS, STARRING LUANN DE LESSEPS - FEBRUARY 16-18 AT 7:00 PM

You are not going to want to miss Valentine's Day Weekend with Countess Luann de Lesseps as she returns to the very place where she got her cabaret start, with the hottest cabaret show in memory.

The reality show icon has appeared for 13 seasons on "The Real Housewives of New York" and just wrapped "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," which will air on Bravo in the spring of 2023.

Countess Cabaret has been playing to sold-out houses across the country and 54 Below is thrilled to host this special 3-day engagement, to celebrate music, love, laughter, glamour and plenty of gossip.

Joined onstage by her hot band led by Musical director Brian Nash, and helmed once again by Director Richard Jay-Alexander, it's the party and night out you won't want to miss.

You'll be "Feelin' Jovani" in Broadway's very own Living Room, in the heart of New York City, while Luann continues to promise that "Money Can't Buy You Class." So put on your best and get ready to get up close and personal with The Countess herself.

$150 cover charge ($166. 50 with fees). $205-$210 premium seating ($222-$232.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT: YOUR FAVORITE SCHOOL-SET SONGS FROM MUSICALS, FEAT. MATEO LIZCANO & MORE! - FEBRUARY 16 AT 9:30 PM

Missing the days of picking out your first day of school outfits, deciding where to sit at lunch, and ever-so-flattering yearbook photos? Or reminiscing about finding yourself and navigating your journey into adulthood? Well, come join us for Back to School Night where you can hear all of your favorite school-set musicals that will take you back in time. From "Revolting Children" (Matilda)... to "It Can't Be True" (13: The Musical) and many more, sung by your favorite artists, along with some fresh faces!

Featuring Jamishay Cammann, Erin Engleman, Max Heitmann, Molly Kavanaugh, Katriana Koppe, Mateo Lizcano, Christian Maxwell, Jackson Mizell, Summer Raye Mays, Claire McConnell, Marcus McGee, Moana Poyer, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Moana Poyer, with music direction by James Stryska.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROZ LIVE PRESENTS SONGS FROM GLADYS KNIGHT, FEAT. PRICELESS - FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:30 PM

Under the musical direction of Daryl Johnson, playwright Roz Nixon celebrates the music of the legendary Gladys Knight. The concert will include tunes like "Midnight Train To Georgia," "Love Overboard," and "I Heard It Through Grapevine." In song and verse, the show tells the ambitious story of Gladys Knight /The Pips and their soulful journey to success. Singer and actress Priceless brings back precious memories, and as her audience leans in, and listens closely, they become reminiscent of a sweeter time.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - FEBRUARY 18 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget. Music direction by Greg Kenna.

Featuring Molly Bremer, Sara Den Bleyker, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Kendrick Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jeremy Morse, and Michael Winter.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AKIMBO AFTER SCHOOL - FEBRUARY 19 AT 7:00 PM

Take a study break with the teens of Kimberly Akimbo at 54 Below! For one night only, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, Michael Iskander, Alex Vinh, and Nina White sing their favorite songs in Akimbo After School. Grab your butterfly clips, friendship bracelets, and Tamagotchis for a night of jams with the class of '99!

Produced by Carly Heitner and Yoni Weiss.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS - VOLUME 3 - FEBRUARY 19 AT 9:30 PM

This performance is also being livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The highly anticipated Volume 3 of Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals is here and ready for your enjoyment!

Join us again as we continue to celebrate the sweet and soulful sound that is Black Musicals. We'll be featuring songs from Black Musicals written by Black Creative teams both past and present - also continuing to showcase music from In Dahomey, the first full-length musical written and performed by Black Artists to play Broadway. "Ease on Down the Road" with us as we explore the music and history of those who came before us by rocking out to Eubie!, grooving with It Ain't Nothin' but The Blues, worshiping with Raisin the Musical, and much much more while also exploring some new sounds along the way.

Featuring Devin Bowles, Briana Brooks, J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs, Arnold Harper II, Alia Hodge, Autumn Key, Brianna Justine, Isaiah Reynolds, Daniel Sampson, Kiara Wade, Denise Ward, and Keitra Bri Wilson.

Joined by Brandon Jackson on drums and Aamir Juman on bass.

Music direction by Gary Mitchell Jr.

Produced by Pier Lamia Porter.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

ALTON FITZGERALD WHITE: A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION February 13 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY! February 14 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS - VOLUME 3 February 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

