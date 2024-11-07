Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To Feinstein's at the Nikko Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December come to Feinstein's at the Nikko, where award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh returns with the 12th installment of his Holiday Test Drive concert series. What began as a one-time holiday cabaret quickly grew an audience and life of its own, becoming a San Francisco Christmas tradition.

Join Sean Patrick, the “Golden Tenor of Cabaret,” as he sings the songs that fill your heart with cheer, lifts your spirits with hilarious memories, and shares his wish for you in the New Year. This one-night-only event will sell out! So take a break from the shopping, cooking, and wrapping and treat yourself to the gift of joy. Eryn Allen joins the festivities as music director. Sunday, December 22 at 5:00 pm at Feinstein's at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., San Francisco, CA.

About the Artist:

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC Awards and three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a multi-talented actor and singer with a passion for storytelling — from live-streamed “Pantsless Living Room Concerts” to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series has become a sell-out San Francisco holiday tradition. He is the host and creator of TUFF SHIFT! a new podcast about artists surviving the hospitality industry. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

