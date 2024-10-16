Sasha Hutchings Joins DUETS: The Concert Series at 54 Below

Sasha Hutchings (WARRIORS, Oklahoma!, Hamilton), has joined the tenth anniversary of DUETS: The Concert Series, at 54 Below on October 24th at 54 Below.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, teaching artist, and creative producer. She appears as “Cowgirl” on WARRIORS, the new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. She played Laurey Williams in the Daniel Fish directed revival of Oklahoma! on Broadway and the National Tour. Sasha is an original cast member of Hamilton and featured in the Disney+ Hamilton Film. Additional Broadway: My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. Sasha stars as Hope on Run The World (STARZ). Additional TV: Elsbeth (CBS) Demascus (SXSW premiere), Fosse/Verdon, Blue Bloods, and SMASH. Sasha collaborates with public school theatre programs including Epic Theatre Ensemble and The Arthur Miller Foundation. She is represented by Innovative Artists and The Boothe Group. @sashahutchings

DUETS: The Concert Series is THE cabaret series wherein future Broadway performers are paired with their Broadway and musical theatre idols - performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay, in this crazy world of show business.

Previously announced performers of the 10th Anniversary Edition include: Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liar's Original Sin, Jagged Little Pill), Natalie Choo, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of The Opera), Bryanna Cuthill, Hannah Elless (Godspell, Bright Star, Knoxville), Felicia Finley (The Wedding Singer, Aida, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Katelyn Harold, Mary Nikols, Mike Shapiro, and Emma Valentine.

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo with music direction by Andrea Yohe.