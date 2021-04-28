Samantha Pauly, Storm Lever, and Mariah Rose Faith Will Star In REMEMBER BROADWAY? 3.0

The popular concert series Broadway Sings has announced the lineup for the interactive concert event Remember Broadway? 3.0, which will celebrate what theater fans and performers have to look forward to when Broadway opens up again. The upcoming concert will take place virtually on May 12 at 7pm EST. The series will continue on the 12th of each month until Broadway opens safely.

The 90-minute Zoom party, which is an expanded presentation of the new online event platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, will feature live performances from eight Broadway Stars, as well as Broadway games, trivia, and prizes. Party goers will be able to interact with the stars as well as take part in Q&As throughout the night.

The concert will feature LIVE performances from Samantha Pauly (Six), Mariah Rose Faith (Mean Girls), Jillian Kates (Wicked), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Chad Burris (Mean Girls), Tim Ehrlich (RENT) and Corey Mach (Kinky Boots).

Tickets, which are limited, can be purchased one-per-household for $40 at broadwaysingsconcert.com/events/rb3.

Broadway Sings PARTY! hosts events for any occasion, ranging from birthday parties, fundraisers, bridal showers, holiday parties, graduation parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, engagement parties, baby showers, cast parties and more. The parties are appropriate for all ages. More information and booking details can be found at broadwaysingsconcert.com/party.