Sam Harris Comes To Feinstein's/54 Below In March

The legendary Sam Harris is set to return to his favorite intimate club with a brand-new show, Openly Gray, for two performances only on Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, at 7pm. The show will feature his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director Todd Schroeder. It's an evening of celebration and reflection, filled with Harris's singular comedic observations and soul-bearing introspection. The March 17 performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sam Harris is a Tony Award-nominated Broadway favorite (Grease, The Life, The Producers, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) and platinum recording artist, making the list of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 100 Vocalists of All Time. At the beginning of a career that has spanned four decades, he burst onto the scene in the premiere season of TV's Star Search with 25 million viewers cheering him on each week. He has toured the world in concert, appeared on countless television shows and specials, at the White House, and he has sold out venues from Carnegie Hall to London's West End. During the covid pandemic isolation, the film of his solo show HAM: A Musical Memoir (which played to great acclaim in New York and Los Angeles) was released on all major streaming platforms. Said The New York Times, "Sam Harris belongs to the ever-diminishing brand of old-school, lay-it-all-out-on-the-line entertainers whose every move generates excitement. Mr. Harris pulls out all the stops and proves himself a winner every time."